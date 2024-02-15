Horoscope For February 16, 2024 — The Moon Enters Taurus

Bring on the money, luxuries and comforts. The Moon will enter the zodiac sign, Taurus on February 16, 2024. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology beginning this Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, February 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay day is coming, Aries. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of money. This is a great time to set an intention for wealth, involving decisive action. Make a plan that you can implement to improve your financial situation this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big changes are coming, Taurus. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of personal development and identity. You start to make decisions demonstrating your ability to take on more responsibility. You can appear strong and determined to others, and you feel more confident, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be careful, Gemini. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of hidden enemies. This isn't a time to drop your guard around people you feel uncomfortable around. Listen to your gut, and don't ignore your instincts. People whom you thought to be friends may be prone to gossip. Keep your personal things to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Start networking, Cancer. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of business friendships. This is a great time to participate in functions and networking events. Be active on your social media and LinkedIn. Join a membership club or organization that allows you to meet with people whom you can do business with.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Apply for the joy you want, Leo. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of career and social status. This is a great time to look for a promotion or to pursue a career change. You are positioned on a positive way to demonstrate your skill to the right decision-makers.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to learn and maybe go back to college. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of higher learning. Your mind is active and alert during this time. You are able to make positive choices and absorb information readily.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be transparent, Libra. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of shared resources and intimacy. Someone you love or are involved with may come into money. They may share their wealth with you. This could be a monetary gift or assistance in a matter that involves money.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A proposal could be coming your way, Scorpio. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of marriage. This is a great time to approach the topic of marriage with your significant other. If you don't intend to marry soon but want to move in together, approach the topic this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're going to be busy, Sagittarius. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of work. This is a great time to focus on productivity and getting things finished. Fine-tune your schedule. Make appointments for vet visits and other wellness needs for yourself and those who depend on you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Make time for play, Capricorn. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of creativity. This is a great time to visit a museum or support local artists. If you're an artist, musician or creative, your imagination will flow nicely today. You could get a sudden idea that you will want to pursue.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Make time for family and people who are friends but feel like they are family. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of home and family. This is a great day for working on your genealogy, getting a DNA test on your genetics from places like 23andMe, or starting planning a family reunion for the summer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Say what you need to say, Pisces. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your solar house of communication. This is a great day for writing, working on email responses, clearing out old voice messages and updating your voicemail. Send out correspondences and RSVP to events you've been invited to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.