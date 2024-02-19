3 Zodiac Signs Beat The Odds On February 20, 2024

This day, February 20, 2024 is really going to be dedicated to thinking about the past, regretting some of our past actions, wondering where we went wrong, and then lingering in sadness over how dumb we are for doing things 'that' way. With a Cancer Moon hovering over our heads, it's going to be especially difficult for three zodiac signs, as this day marks an uncomfortable anniversary or a memory of better times that are no longer.

The truth is, during the Cancer Moon, we all tend to sink into ourselves and give in to self pity but there's also something very resilient about it all. While it's really only human to allow ourselves time to 'feel bad' we're quite conscious during the Cancer Moon that this is just a temporary state of mind and that we should be right as rain by tomorrow. It wouldn't be human if we couldn't indulge ourselves every once in a while.

February 20, 2024 invites us into its 'temporary' web of self-pity, where three zodiac signs can splash around for a while, going over their mistakes, reliving their bad memories until the point were we just feel like we've had enough. And that is how this day rolls out for us. We go as far as we want to, and then we know that, like a good cry, it's all out of our system. Ah, such is life.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 20, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

February 20, 2024 is one of those 'do or die' days for you in so much as you really aren't interested in failing at what you do, but you are also not so sure you can come through with whatever it is that you've promised. This could be an assignment or something to do with love and romance; whatever it is, you may find that on this day, during the Cancer Moon, you are not ready...emotionally.

In fact, the day revolves around emotions for you, Aries, and being that you are highly emotional, that could make for a very tricky day. You like thinking you are in control, but you are also very much in tune with your own emotional state and you know being in control doesn't always work well when you feel too vulnerable or emotionally exposed, and that's basically what the Cancer Moon does. That's its job.

So, on February 20, 2024, your best bet is to make a note of your emotions and compartmentalize them to the best of your ability. If you can get your work done, be it the work of love or career, just go at it without attachment. If you are too obsessed with the outcome, you'll miss the entire journey of getting there. During the Cancer Moon, it's hard to avoid getting yourself too attached, but try, if you can, Aries, to detach.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't want to be reminded of what you did wrong on this day, February 20, 2024, and the last thing you feel you can tolerate is one of those backhanded compliments that everyone likes to throw at you. During the Cancer Moon, you'll see that the people in your life — the ones who 'love' you, feel as though they need you to see the light...their way. You might feel as though you are being blamed for everything on this day.

You are already well aware of all the mistakes you've made in your life and how you've ended up suffering for those mistakes. The last thing you want to hear is a reminder of 'what you did wrong.' This, unfortunately, is how February 20, 2024 will be playing out for you, as everyone in your world seems to want to remind you of what you did wrong and how you should proceed from here on in.

It's obnoxious and dull to you, and you may find that you snap back, which might not be such a bad thing for you, at this time, Virgo. What's best for you during such a time is the idea of getting away from those who bother you. You do have the right to walk away, and if push comes to shove and people really get under your skin on this day, February 20, 2024, you have the right to tell them to shut up. Why not? If that's what stops them from their constant nagging, then go for it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The only rough part about this day is that during the Cancer Moon, you are just a little more sensitive than usual, and the last thing you can handle is criticism.

When you feel as though there are people in your life who have the burning desire to tell you what to do with your life or where you've gone wrong, you instantly feel attacked and on the defensive.

February 20, 2024 has you feeling particularly 'attacked' and while the people in your life believe in their heart of hearts that all they're doing is 'trying to help,' all you see is that they can't mind their own business. You just want them to shut up and when they insist, it really brings your mood down. You may experience anger on this day, during the Cancer Moon.

There's a good chance an old memory is going to keep you company on this day, as well, and while you might not be able to pull yourself away from thinking about it.

What distracts you are the people in your life who are trying to convince you that you need not live in the past...as if this is all you want to do, forever.

You feel unnecessarily interrupted on this day, February 20, and your best bet is to take a few deep breaths and try to detach.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.