5 Zodiac Signs Have Beautiful Horoscopes On February 17, 2024

Put your worries aside and look towards the future on February 17, 2024, because the universe wants us to acknowledge the greatness within us, dust ourselves off, and try again if we fail the first time. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best experience under this influence — namely, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Aries and Pisces. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, Moon in Gemini is once more the cosmic leader. So yesterday's message will count once more about using your ingenuity to diffuse situations and turn enemies into friends. Additionally, the Sun in the last degrees of Aquarius is here to remind us that superficial differences may often close our eyes to uncanny similarities underneath.

So listen and speak equally. That will help you understand people better and explain yourself better, too. With Venus in Aquarius, you are also guaranteed some silly experiences in love and romance today. Then again, who wants the same-old same-old? It's time to try something new if the old tactics are not working.

If you feel called to, you can align yourself with this day's energies by meditating on what you truly want out of life in general. Sum it up in one line. Then make it two. Then three. You will soon know what's worth the effort and what's not. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 17, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 17, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Journaling/scrapbooking

Best time of the day: 4 - 5 pm

Virgo, the energy is really potent for you ... and also fertile. So, if you are trying to get pregnant, now may be your lucky day! For others, this fertility will express itself through art, crafts and other avenues for creativity (including date ideas). So let this side of you come to the fore and breathe easy.

Some of you will benefit from scrapbooking or journaling about your wishes for the future. It can also double as a vision board, so pour your heart into this exercise if you choose to do it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Perfumes

Best time of the day: 2 am

Leo, the energy will reveal its blessings when you prioritize your friendships and loved ones. This is not the day to sequester away with just one person but to invite everyone together and revel together. Who knows where such spontaneous parties may lead?

Also, if you are fond of perfumes, the energy beckons you to go hunting for one more. Only this time, be intuitive about the perfume you choose. You may find your signature scent this way or stumble upon a secret ingredient for a manifestation ritual.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Interacting with animals

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Cancer, the energy is big, bold and beautiful for you. Can you feel the fullness in the air? Allow yourself to align with it by spending time with your family and loved ones. In fact, any family function or wedding will benefit from a boost of good luck.

Interacting with animals will also bring you a lot of joy and maybe a few intuitive messages. So, if you feel called to, feed your neighborhood birds some seeds or spend some quality time with your pets at home. You never know who the universe chooses as a messenger.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Watching nostalgic cartoons

Best time of the day: 7 am

Aries, the day's energy urges you to step out of your comfort zone once again and let go of the burdens holding you back. Chiron and the North Node may be conjunct right now, thus bringing up old wounds to be healed, but the North Node's gifts will persist if you are brave enough to embrace them.

Interestingly, watching nostalgic cartoons will help you on this path. It will show you what you should treasure and what wasn't your fault but trials faced by a young soul who didn't know any better. Let compassion seal those wounds.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Playing fair

Best time of the day: 2 pm

A sweet day is in store for you, Pisces. If you are about to go on a date with someone special, maybe some charisma and charm, too. Let your inner child come out and play as you amuse yourself and seek joy. There's much to be experienced here.

Also, don't play favorites in any area of your life. Play fair. It will show you the strength of your relationships, the truth of your nature and the people around you, and what you need to learn how to succeed in the next phase.

