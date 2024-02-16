February 17 Love Horoscope Are Very Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs

What makes this day such a special day for love and romance is that for these three zodiac signs, the transit of Venus conjunct Pluto works hard to get us to accept change and to work with our partners on all that needs transformation.

Often, couples don't want to admit that anything needs change, but it's the couples who do admit it and are willing to work on it that succeed for a lifetime.

This is what occurs on this day, February 17, 2024, for the couples born under the zodiac signs mentioned here. What we might like to call 'luck' is really what we make of our situations.

While we are definitely getting help from the transit of Venus conjunct Pluto, we are only using the elements that are available for us, as we are the ones taking the initiative to make that necessary change.

We make our luck during Venus conjunct Pluto and we do it well. We are empathetic and caring. We are patient, and we wish to hear our partners out.

What they bring to the table is important. This isn't about getting our way. It's about finding the path that works best for both parties. On this day, February 17, 2024, we see success for our efforts.

Three zodiac signs have the luckiest love horoscopes on February 17, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Don't be surprised if you take it upon yourself at this time to start making the change that your relationship has needed for a long, long time. You've noticed one thing happening: you and your partner are seriously big talkers, but as you look over all the action you've put into that talk, well, it doesn't look like much is actually happening. It's all talk, no action, and all that changes during Venus conjunct Pluto on February 17, 2024.

This transit brings luck into your love life and a positive attitude towards real, live action. The talking has finally culminated in a decisive plan, and it's time to start rolling up those sleeves and being part of it all. What's great is that your partner sees it just as clearly as you do, Taurus. They are in it to win it, just as you are. Venus conjunct Pluto brings out the best in couples, so don't be surprised if you are suddenly super motivated.

This day also comes with all sorts of surprises, as that's how effort works. When you put in the effort, you move the universe, and so does the momentum. It's like the gears of an enormous clock; this is the day you and your romantic partner set things in motion. You are backed by the incredible power that comes with Venus conjunct Pluto. On February 17, 2024, you can say, 'This can work!'

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

All you needed was the one little cosmic push. With Venus conjunct Pluto coming your way on February 17, 2024, you're going to get exactly what you need to power up your project and feel good about your life. You are a very creative person. To feel good in your love life, you have to personally know that you are simultaneously creating something on the side. You are an artist in this manner, and creative acts make you tick.

During Venus conjunct Pluto, you'll see that you can do both- mind your partner and your creative works. While this may sound like a given, it's not always. You've seen how your partner has competed for your attention in the past, how they are literally jealous of your work, and you've really wanted the two things to reconcile somehow. On this day, February 17, 2024, they do.

This brings a smile to your face and a secure feeling in your heart. This is what you've wanted, and the kind of change that occurs during Venus conjunct Pluto is not only beneficial to you but to your partner as well. You can see that they feel secure with you and that they are now, finally, unthreatened by your desire to work. You, on the other hand, have figured out how to divvy up your attention. It all works out well for everyone on February 17, 2024.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you're about to see start to take shape on this day, February 17, 2024, is the set for major change. It's ON, Cancer, and now that you feel as though your romantic partner is dead set on doing this, you feel like you have the confidence to really see it all through. You and your mate have been discussing something 'big' for a while now. You almost got yourself into the idea that it's all talk and very little action.

Then, you're hit with the gigantic positive energy bomb Venus conjunct, Pluto. Wow, does it ever shed light on the idea that you have to get up and get it going? Nobody's going to live this life for you, Cancer. While you already know this, it seems that your partner has finally caught on to this way of thinking. Now, on February 17, 2024, you are both on fire. Change is coming, and it is necessary.

What makes you the happiest about this day is that you feel as though you are both on the same page. This gives you more joy than you could ever admit because you are, quite frankly, tired of being the one who has to inspire. Yes, it's nice to know you can inspire and stoke ideas, but you don't want the entire responsibility to fall on you. That's the whole point of being in a relationship: to share the responsibility and to inspire each other mutually. You are helped out on this day by the transit, Venus conjunct Pluto.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.