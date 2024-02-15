3 Lucky Zodiac Signs See Relationship Improvements Starting On February 16

Three zodiac signs will have the luckiest horoscopes this Friday because not only do we have a beautiful Half Moon in Taurus, but we've got Venus in Aquarius on our side.

February 16, 2024, means good news for three zodiac signs. Romance is what this day is all about, and not only are we believers in the stuff, but we can also put our money where our mouths are. We mean what we say on this day, even if what we say is so outrageous and wild that it might not be believed.

That's fine because we're not trying to sell anything but the hope that this relationship is anything but boring. During Venus in Aquarius, 'boring' is not a word these three zodiac signs have in their vocabularies.

This is the day when we go out of our way to show our partners that we love being weird, that we love that THEY are weird and that it's time to fly those freak flags up high.

What a fun day these three zodiac signs will have, as the inhibitions are down and the adventure is up. We are unafraid of consequences at this time.

While that's not always the best road to take, Venus in Aquarius provides us with the idea that we only live once, so why not take a chance and do something wild when it comes to love?

Why three zodiac signs will have the luckiest love horoscopes on February 16, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This day, February 16, 2024, brings you Venus in Aquarius. This speaks directly to you, Taurus, especially while the Half Moon is your zodiac sign. You'll find that courage takes over, and so does nerve. You've always had a lot of nerves, and you've never withheld when it comes to speaking your mind and where your love life is of concern. This is the day you venture into something new and exciting.

Your partner has no idea what's coming their way, but they are quite used to the idea that you always devise something unusual for the two of you to engage in. Whatever sparks your imagination on this day, February 16, 2024, is going to be a doozie, that's for sure. It will tickle your partner's mind, as they may laugh out loud over the ideas you present during Venus in Aquarius.

Love is so much a part of what makes you tick, and you really enjoy being partnered. You never stay signal for long, so if you happen to be a Taurus in a 'fun' relationship during Venus in Aquarius, then know this: February 16, 2024, could potentially change things up for you in a big and meaningful way. This is a day when love grows exponentially, so take advantage of this highly romantic and imaginative transit.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You, being someone who tends to accept reality while trying hard to add positivity to it, will get involved in something on this day, February 16, 2024, that could add a real romantic touch to your partnership. You and your mate have gotten used to each other, which has worked for you, but it's also brought about the idea of boredom. You aren't bored of each other, but you realize that things could definitely use a touch of spice.

During Venus in Aquarius, it's all about the type of spice you use, as you've already tried every trick in the book to bring about a sense of excitement in this relationship. Then there's this day's idea, and guess what, Capricorn? It's working. It's fun, and it's all that and a bag of chips. During the transit of Venus in Aquarius, the most erotic part of the body is the mind, and this is the day you get to use the mind in some very intense and fun ways.

What Venus in Aquarius introduces to a couple who has been together for a long time is the notion that there is always something to look forward to as long as you keep your minds sharp. Believing in the power of the imagination is part of what keeps things sharp, and continuing to share those imaginative fantasies is what keeps the relationship healthy. Venus in Aquarius, on February 16, 2024, adds a new dimension of love to your already successful romantic relationship.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you find yourself kicking into overdrive on February 16, 2024, don't be surprised. This is one of the ways that Venus in Aquarius affects you, and what's good about this is that you've needed a kick. Whereas you might have felt as though you were lagging for the longest time, where love and relationships are concerned, you will see that it is during this transit that you regain energy and momentum.

If you are not in a relationship, this is the day that things start to heat up between you and a certain person that you want to be in a relationship with. A definite sense of urgency comes with Venus in Aquarius, and it won't let you fall asleep at the wheel. This is the day you create something that will last, and you will find that the universe is most definitely conspiring to help you in your efforts.

You are very much able to 'magically' make something out of nothing, which is what you are about to do with this potential relationship. The person you love may not be as aggressive as you are, and in their way, they've been waiting for you to make the first move. You are strong and capable, plus you feel the pressure of time working against you. The pressure inspires you. During Venus in Aquarius on February 16, 2024, you do what you need to do to capture the heart of the person who will become your romantic partner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.