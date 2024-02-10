Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading On February 11, 2024

Embrace change, zodiac signs! We experience a little freedom in our day due to some chaos coming from Uranus and the Moon. You can find out what this means for your zodiac sign based on a single tarot card reading for February 11, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

So you've lost interest. It's normal to do something for a little while and then realize it's not what you want to do anymore. You could view this as an experience where you spent time and energy for no reason. Or you could see this experience as an investment in yourself where you deepened your character and grew.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Things are going to get better. Money may be tight right now, but that doesn't mean it will always be this way. You will discover a way to get yourself out of this situation. Hard work, a great idea, and you'll be on your way in no time at all. Believe!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Yes, it took time to get over the feeling that a person has betrayed your trust. On one hand, it nearly destroyed you emotionally, but now that you're on the other side you see how resilient and incredibly strong you truly are. You win.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

The thrill is gone, Cancer. You aren't really that interested in this relationship anymore, and now you want something to improve. You aren't exactly at a place where you're ready to break up. You do know that things can't stay this way any longer. You want life to look up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

The chaos that comes with a new beginning is starting to dwindle. Ths is where things start to improve and get better. You can start feeling more comfortable in your own skin. You know what to do and you have an idea of what to expect. It's smooth sailing now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

It's wonderful to be there for other people, but this tarot card is a sign that you need to spend some time working on your own things. You have a lot of great ideas, Virgo. Don't give away all your free time. Do something that helps you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Emotions are running high right now, and as a result, you are in a place where you need to regulate and relax. A nap, a good meal and some peace are the first things to give to yourself today. Refuel and do something wonderful for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You're single, and you may be thinking about settling down, but right now, it feels too soon. You don't necessarily like dating life, but what you do love is your autonomy and freedom. When the right person comes along, you'll be ready to toss much of it to the wind, but for now, it's a no.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

It's best to wait. You want this to happen now, but it's still too much too soon, You need to hold off until you've got all your ducks in a row. You want to be sure that you're good and ready.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

It happens. People fall out of love, and you really did try. You didn't do anything wrong by coming to terms with the fact that the relationship had run its course. That's what the purpose of dating is for, and you learned you are great as friends but maybe not so great as partners for life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Rules are made to be broken, and even though you appreciate and value tradition, this tarot card indicates it's too restrictive for you. You want to try new things. You want to live your life more modern, avoiding unnecessary stereotypes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

This is going to be a great day, even if it starts off on the wrong foot at first. You have high hopes and no matter what you face, nothing will squash your shine! Your plan is to smile no matter what.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.