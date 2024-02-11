Horoscope For February 12, 2024 — Moon Enters Aries

The Moon enters Aries, and we are ready to begin the day with all our might. Find out what this means for each zodiac sign on February 12, 2024, the day before Mars enters Aquarius.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, February 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Me time. It's such a simple two-word phrase, but when the Moon enters Aries, that's when you may feel like you simply need to detach from the world and tap into your inner source of courage and strength.

There are a variety of good reasons why the Moon in your sign can leave you needing to be alone — frustration can be one of them. The Moon is pushed to do more and to be more when in your sign, and yet, there are a lot of emotions to figure out, too. You can use this time to nap, journal or talk things through with a good friend. You get to define what me time looks like for you over the next few days.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Abrutness. While you may not like the idea of being impulsive, impatient or overtly decisive, the Moon in Aries has a funny way of bringing out the worst in you — and sometimes that side of you also leads to you thinking about why this happens.

The Moon will spend a few days in your sector of spirituality, enemy territory and the things that you need to end. This day could bring out the desire to terminate situations that feel like they aren't going anywhere.

You may cut ties quickly, but you have free will. So, if you think twice, you might let logic rule your feelings. Note: this may be one of those days where being stubborn works out well for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Fast friendships often end as qickly as they formed, and during the Moon entering Aries, you could jump into something quickly. A connection on social media or a person you get along with at work could become a focal point almost to an obsessive level.

You may want to get close to someone quickly, and you may not want to see the red flags. Keep your wherewithal, Gemini. You may want to play it safe until some time has passed. In other words, don't divulge intimate secrets until you're sure that it's OK to do so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Work, work, and more work, but don't skirt responsibilities, Cancer. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of social status, and this is a fortunate time for you to boost your career. What you do has a wonderful effect on how others view you.

You can find your life's purpose during this time because the Moon in Aries encourages you to be a bit selfish about the type of tasks you involve yourself with. Use this time to pay close attention to your feelings. What do you like? What don't you enjoy? Think about it because feelings can help you learn something new about yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're a quick study, Leo, and you may have already earned many degrees by searching Google, watching YouTube University and checking comments on topics you are interested in on Quora or Reddit. But, this may not be enough for you once the Moon enters Aries.

You may start to feel an itch to return back to college. If you've never finished your high school diploma, this can be a wonderful time to pursue your GED and hit that milestone. Academics are what is the name of the game today, and you are ready to learn.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Generosity of spirit. When the Moon enters Aries, people have a way of seeing what you need and then giving it to you. You may find yourself in a beautiful position to gain a lot of help from friends and family.

If you're applying to college and hoping for a scholarship, a word that you are in the running for one. This is a great day to apply for a personal loan or to see where you stand in qualifying for a home equity line or mortgage. Money is flowing, and it could be coming your way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Falling in love and feeling like you are ready to jump back into the dating game are a few things that can happen when the Moon enters Aries. Aries is your sister sign, your house of partnerships and marriage.

It's easy to meet someone over the next few days. You may find that you have a little more success in connecting with others. You find people you enjoy chatting with, and you may even decide to go exclusive if you've been seeing someone who has captured your heart in a big way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Busy, busy, The Moon enters Aries, and it activates your sector of daily routines, work, and even pets. This is a great day for scheduling a vet visit.

If you order products online via Chewy, and your pet has a particular health need, check out their online vet services ... asking questions is free. This is also a great time to do little, fast errands that you need to do but don't want to invest a lot of time in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do something creative. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of creativity and play. This is a great day for updating your Spotify playlist or finding a fun craft to do that's spring-themed.

You might enjoy admiring art made by other artists or feel like supporting an Indie artist on Etsy or at your local farmer's market by putting in an order to gift to a friend or family member when the high holy holidays arrive.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's family can be a bit of a bore when the Moon enters Aries. You could feel a little bit of anxiety or want for change. You may wish to try something new. You might even feel like you need to do something without a game plan.

Fun activities to try today can involve fitness and sports. Try a drop-in Crossfit class, or if you prefer something a little low-key, check out a yoga or Pilates course at a local gym.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A little bit of gossip can make you feel angry, and when the Moon enters Aries, you can easily get pulled into a conversation that goes in the wrong direction.

It's easy to find a little bit of drama fascinating, but remember that a quick bit of information may or may not be accurate. You'll want to vet information before offering tidbits you know but don't have the entire story.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't have a hole in your pocket, but money going through your hands easily can have you wondering where did all your hard-earned cash go. The Moon enters Aries, and it activates your personal value sector, but this can also trigger a spending spree or a need for retail therapy.

You may find it hard not to fill up an Amazon cart while looking for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for your sweetie. For today, it's good to have a budget in place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.