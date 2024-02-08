Horoscope For February 9, 2024 — New Moon In Aquarius Is Here

It's that time of the month when a New Moon invites us to hit the reset button and start over again. This invites change to all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces. Find out how in your horoscope for February 9, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, February 09, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When life shifts in a new direction, pay attention, Aries. Opportunities are rare, and they are often cloaked in difficulty and decision. Today, the Moon continues to transit through Aquarius, your sector of unusually quirky friendships you may have made online.

Your mind is on innovation, but don't act impulsively or do things in a rush. Excellence takes time. So when the Moon pushes Uranus to stir the pot and create chaos in the midst of it all, something good can happen to you. It's up to you to see the good in the bad; a challenge is an opportunity to grow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

All eyes and ears need to be on your relationships, especially those that are opportunistic for you. Your relationships may be bridges toward financial stability. A friend may invite you to collaborate on a big idea, and that stubborn side of you may not want to participate for one reason or another.

The Moon square Uranus is a good indicator of overcoming a mental rut that could hold you back. If you try just a bit, you'll see beyond the problems that hinder a willing spirit to work with others, and you'll find that things aren't as bad as you imagined.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

No one wants to think they are all over the place, but today's Moon square Uranus may have you wondering if you are spread too thin and distraction is undermining your growth.

It's time to focus and to be so deliberate with your intentions that you're more like a laser beam than scattered light. Communication is your superpower today. Write down your daily routine. Think about your long-term goals. What can you stop doing now? What can you set aside to do later?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are sensitive, Cancer and no one needs to tell you how easy it is for a person to get underneath your skin. You don't have to let someone's actions control yours. You can be strong, even if you feel abundant emotions during the Moon square Uranus transit.

You can choose to take life as it comes or to control your reactions. Focus on the things that make you feel good. Creativity, romance, and time spent with friends.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you've got an (earned) reputation for wanting and craving attention from others. Today, though, it's time to let someone else shine. You can let your actions and projects speak for themselves.

It's a wonderful feeling when you are recognized for your contributions to society or a particular project at work. Be authentic and choose what makes you feel happy. Amazing things can happen when you allow others to shine and focus on work that benefits everyone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are one smart cookie, Virgo, and this day stokes your desire to learn and feed your mind. There are so many wonderful, free opportunities available on the Internet.

Check out Coursera or Open University. Don't think too much about which type of class to take. Start somewhere, and see what tantalizes your mind and gets you excited about learning a new skill or topic.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There is a line in the sand where you have to decide if getting along with someone is really worth the cost. Someone may show you that their need for you to bend over backward to please them is never-ending.

It's not your job to make sure that they are happy, and during the Moon square Uranus transit, you may decide that it's time to focus on what you can do best — be yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can change, Scorpio, and start from the inside out. Today is all about transformational experiences in your relationships.

With the Moon in your home and family sector and Uranus shaking things up in your relationship, this day may bring you a golden opportunity to do one thing that improves your life and the lives of the people you love. Yay!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Say no. You may be tempted to please people and go above and beyond what you ordinarily would, but you may complicate your life to the point where you overpromise and underdeliver.

Your past experiences have taught you that it's wise to keep things simple, including your schedule. Clear your day only to keep things you can do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Yes, Capricorn, a person can be overly disciplined all in the name of practicality, and this could lead you to become outdated or stuck in a mental rut. Today breakthrough old patterns and try something new.

Think about innovating an old way of doing things. You might have to make a few mistakes as you work on testing new waters, but if it saves you time in the end, consider the journey worth it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are often considered the sign of rebellion, but why create a stir when there's nothing wrong? Today's Moon square Uranus may have you craving drama for no reason at all. But the new drama can be you acting in total peace.

It may through off your friends that there is nothing really going on. You have goals to reach, so the time you save yourself from handling unnecessary problems can be funneled into personal growth and achieving something to brag about later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Put the past in the past, Pisces. Reflecting on what used to be is a form of escapism, and today, you don't really want to dwell on yesteryear.

Instead, turn your attention toward the future, including the things you will do, that you want to do, and that can happen for your highest good. Make a list of things you will meditate on.

With the past behind you, it's time to future create. Consider meditation as a daily practice for the rest of this month to manifest what you desire now and in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.