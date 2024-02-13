5 Zodiac Signs With The Most Hopeful Horoscopes On February 14

Rise and shine, people! Because the energy on February 14, 2024, is the most exquisite and wonderful. After all, it's Valentine's Day. Regardless of whether you are single or in a relationship, you will experience cosmic goodwill if you are receptive to it.

Of course, five zodiac signs stand to have the best horoscopes this Valentine's Day — namely, Virgo, Gemini, Leo, Aquarius and Cancer. So they can expect royal treatment that sets them apart from the crowd.

With Sun in Aquarius standing out as the main astrological driver, the more you lean into your unconventional side, the better things will go for you. So speak your mind and express ideas that are different. In love, set yourself apart from the other fish in the sea by being your authentic self unapologetically and embracing the same in those you engage with.

Also, the Moon will be transiting from Aries to Taurus over the day. So don't be surprised if you are more enthusiastic about plans in the first half and suddenly become more relaxed in the second. Maybe even foregoing some of the plans formed if they don't appeal to you anymore.

It's not a matter of being reliable or unreliable when this happens. It's more a cause for reflection because being adaptable is the best thing one can do in a world that's constantly changing around us.

If that means canceling a dinner plan at an expensive restaurant because you and your partner suddenly feel like cozying up at home and cuddling together, then that's perfectly fine and good.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 14, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the most hopeful horoscopes on February 14, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Bathing/cooking

Best time of the day: 12 - 3 pm

Virgo, the day's energy is absolutely fabulous for you! Since it's Valentine's Day week, expect positive changes in the arena of love. If you are single, you will definitely experience a glow-up and find yourself attracting more attention than usual. If you are in a relationship, don't be surprised when the day turns out to be wilder and more delicious than you can even imagine. You are in for a real treat!

If you feel called to, whip up a batch of brownies today or show your love to someone special through a meal you cook. It's a perfect self-love activity, too. A ritual bath will also do you a lot of good.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 am

Hidden talents will make themselves known to you, Gemini. Are you ready to have your mind blown? Don't discount your inner genius or the well of creativity that lies within. You are larger and more substantial than you think you are.

Also, the universe gives you a blank slate to do as you please. So write your destiny the way you like! You can sprinkle some extra love into there, too.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Breathwork

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Leo, trust your counsel, no matter what. The naysayers are not privy to all the information you have, and they don't know your capabilities as well as you do. Don't let them paint you as prideful, braggadocio, or something else equally unflattering. They can't see what the universe can.

Also, focused breathing will help you tremendously at this time — and not just as a grounding ritual. It will help you distinguish your true friends from the fake ones and pay better attention to your intuition and needs.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Working with crystals

Best time of the day: 10 am

Aquarius, today's energy urges you to turn inward and find treasures hiding within. Introverted pursuits, especially solo ones, will bring you the most joy now. If that's not completely possible, stick to your closest group of friends and loved ones.

Scrapbooking, journaling and intuitive singing are all highlighted as activities that will align you with the positive forces of the universe. Plus, you can work with crystals to amplify the satisfaction you gain from your activity of choice.

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini

Best area to focus on: TV therapy

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Cancer, you may not know everything in the world (who does?), but what you do know you know really well. Lean into that knowledge today because you are the cosmic favorite child now. As long as you hold your head high and rely on your abilities, you will be fine. Self-sabotage will only turn you away from the good luck in store for you now.

Interestingly, watching TV is also highlighted for you — not in a mindless way. Engage in this activity to seek pleasure, whether you stream a childhood show, watch some reality TV or check in on the animals on the nature networks. You'll know what to do if you trust your heart.

