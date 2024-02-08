February 9 Love Horoscopes Are Lucky In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

Hey, hey. Who's in the house? New Moon in Aquarius is in the house, and when we've got visitors like this, we have to be on our best behavior. Why? Because on February 9, 2024, this New Moon is about to make some of our dreams come true. It's just the way things work when your job is to help people realize their dreams, and that's what the New Moon in Aquarius is all about.

Historically and cosmically, the New Moon is the best time for things like prayer or deep meditation. This is when the Moon is out there, but we cannot see it. It's just totally blacked out. That's a good thing and an even better thing for three zodiac signs, as this is the night that represents the void. February 9, 2024, lets us fill that void with imagination, and for many of us, that means filling it with love and hope.

What makes this day so lucky is that during the New Moon in Aquarius, we say no to negativity. We just aren't in the mood for naysaying, doubt or feelings of dread. We are happy on this day, and we may not even have a legit reason to feel that way. Still, we are smart enough to know a good thing when we see it. During the New Moon in Aquarius, we know to continue with this kind of hopeful, loving attitude because it's going to work for us big time.

Love horoscopes are lucky in love for three zodiac signs on February 9:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've seen this kind of feeling before, the one where you charge yourself and get on such a roll that you totally deny the negative in your life. This is a good thing. You know how to rid yourself of negative emotions and stay on track with the positive. There are people and situations in your life that have troubled you recently, and you have come to realize that on February 9, 2024, you have no time to indulge in this kind of negativity.

During the New Moon in Aquarius, you see the world as filled with potential, and that means that the people in your life who bring you down are those you see with kindness. You want to lift them, though you aren't taking them on as projects. You want to set an example for the troubled souls in your life who need inspiration. You are here to inspire through actions and positive intentions.

What you see is that this is only the beginning. During the New Moon in Aquarius, you can only see pure positive potential coming your way in the next few months. For the first time in months, you feel as though your love life is really heading in the right direction. You worked hard on this, Aries, and now you can see the future as something to look forward to.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

February 9, 2024, has you feeling mysterious and powerful, as if the New Moon in Aquarius brings you into a place of clarity. You know exactly who you are and what you want out of this life. That is truly saying a mouthful, as many of us don't have a clue as to what we want to accomplish while we are here on Earth. You, on the other hand, have a very simple task to accomplish: find patience and give love.

Done, done and done. While patience has never come easy to you, you will see that because of the romantic partner you've chosen to be with you in this life, this person puts you in the position of having to have patience at all times. Maybe it's simply because they are not you, and your love for them has shown you that other people need time and that you want to understand this person fully.

What makes the New Moon in Aquarius feel so special to both you and your partner is that you aren't tired of them. You see that there's still more to go in this relationship. What you may lack in patience is made up with your ability to trust in the future. You believe in your partner and their love, and you trust in them fully. This is made manifest during the New Moon in Aquarius on February 9, 2024.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If anyone here is going to find a way out of the dark and into the light, it's you, Capricorn, and it always has been. You may have your moments of skepticism, but you are by nature an optimist. Given a chance to 'believe' in something like your love life, you grab that chance willingly because you really and truly want to believe. During the New Moon in Aquarius, you feel it in your bones, and it is that moment where you know everything is going to work out just fine.

February 9, 2024, shows you that you are on the right track when it comes to where you focus your loving energy. You have someone in your life who is not always the easiest person to get along with. Still, this person is unique and special to you, and whether or not they are easy to love, they are yours, and you do love them through thick and thin. This is your person, and during the New Moon in Aquarius, you envision your relationship with them growing stronger over the years to come.

It's easy for you to feel good on this day because, oddly, you have a quota for negativity. When that quota is filled, you move on. February 9, 2024, shows you that your negativity quota is spilling over, and you naturally heed that warning, which turns your world around for the better. Love gets to flow on this day. Life is affirmed, and all is well in your world, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.