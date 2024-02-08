3 Zodiac Signs Confess Their Love During The New Moon In Aquarius On February 9

On this day, February 9, 2024, we may crush our fears, but we will get up the nerve to tell our crush that we have ... feelings for them. Yes, that's right! Feelings. We feel love, we feel attraction, and we feel the definite need to make something of it all, as we are not content to sit on the sidelines, hoping for the miracle to drop into our laps.

During the New Moon, we are one hundred percent hopeful, and because this attitude is infectious, we have a really good chance of manifesting that hope as reality. On February 9, 2024, we want the person we've had our eye on for what could be weeks or even months now. We really, really like someone, and for three zodiac signs, the time is now for action. And action means approach.

During the New Moon, we aren't quite there yet, which is fine. We may be stepping out of the planning stage and into the active pursuit phase. It's all good, zodiac signs, as we have to start somewhere. Our chances of getting through to the one we have a super crush on are very good, as the New Moon brings power to the dreamers of the world. February 9, 2024, may turn out to be a lot better than we ever imagined.

Three zodiac signs confess their love during the New Moon in Aquarius on February 9, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It may have taken you a long time to get here, but 'here' is a place where you tell the truth and you have no fear. The past was a place that held you in check. You were afraid to express yourself, and you feared rejection at every corner. Whatever made you that way was something you made a concerted effort to get past, and with time and hard work, you did it, Taurus. You slayed the dragon, and now you are the picture of confidence and self-esteem.

That is why, during the New Moon on this day, February 9, 2024, you will take this amazing confidence of yours. You are going to come right out with it. That implies that the person you have a major crush on will find out exactly what you feel about them ... and it's happening on this day. Get ready. You've been ready for this all your life, but it's only now that you really feel the 'director' is calling 'ACTION!'

This day imbues you with courage and nerve; you are not shy. The task ahead may be daunting to another individual. You see this kind of thing as your life's purpose: to go for what you want, to seek out what you believe in, and to love the person who catches your eye. This is exactly what you'll be doing on this day, February 9, 2024, during the New Moon.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This day, February 9, 2024, is one of those fantastic Leo days when you get to be yourself in all of your fiery and ferociously wonderful ways. You are strong and capable on this day. Because you are fortunate enough to have the New Moon on your side, you may as well know in advance that everything you attempt on this day will come out as a success. Your focus is on love, and the person you have a crush on doesn't quite know what's coming to them.

To dazzle them into a glamoured state or rapture is your goal. While that may sound a bit lofty and fictional, you are just the right person for this kind of impression-making. Only you, Leo, can dazzle to this degree, so make sure you really want this person in your life, as they will definitely have no choice but to fall deeply in love with your outstanding presence on sight.

During the New Moon, you'll promise them the world and deliver it within seconds ... or at least, it will appear that way to them. So take responsibility for the love you have and know that you'll be required to come through. Yes, you can dazzle, but it's now up to you to dazzle permanently. Can you handle this? Yes, of course you can, Leo. Go for it, carpe diem!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you have a crush on someone, you obsess over that person until you finally get up the nerve to say something to them. This isn't easy for you because you are also half scared that they will actually say 'yes' to you, and then what will you do? You'll have to deal with that when it happens, Libra, but the 'before the fact' scene is what you need to take care of right now, on this day, February 9, 2024.

You definitely have an obsessed crush on someone, and you can think of nothing but them. So, during the New Moon, you will start to figure out if it's worth them like your back. Yes, it's convoluted as, of course, you want them to like you back. What will come up for you during the New Moon is whether or not you can handle their positive responses. Quite the conundrum, wouldn't you say?

However, knowing you, you're going to dive right in any way, Libra, and take that chance. This is the day you come clean. Your crush will know that you've been obsessing over them for a while now, and they will respond very well to this, as they have similar feelings for you. They aren't here to eat you alive, so relax and consider this to be something new, loving and non-threatening. Novel idea!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.