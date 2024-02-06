3 Zodiac Signs Realize They've Trusted The Wrong Person On February 7

Here, we have a day that brings on a very specific reaction. We will see that on February 7, 2024, three zodiac signs will take a chance on a person for the sole reason that we really believe in this person. Yet, what we do to show them who we really are can terrify them to the point where we come to understand that they do NOT get us at all. We will feel foolish for trying, but that won't stop us from trying anyway.

During this day's transit, Venus trine Uranus, we will put our entire heart and soul into the idea that honesty is the best policy. We will take that idea and show the person we love that this is how it goes with us, 'take it or leave it.'

The problem is that the person we trust so much with our hearts is not as into our uniqueness and difference as we hoped they would be. On February 7, 2024, we may end up heartbroken, as they will clearly reject us for simply being who we are, naturally.

Venus trine Uranus brings out so much goodness in us that it's almost impossible to think that someone might reject this, but this is where we seriously learn that it takes all kinds to make a world. Not everyone thinks we're the cat's meow — even if we're the meowiest of meows — and we're not everyone's cup of tea, unfortunately. This day lets us know that we tried, but 'no cigar,' as they say.

Three zodiac signs realize they may have trusted the wrong person on February 7, 2024:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

First, you know that if your heart is broken on this day, February 7, 2024, it's because you have been feeling a little more sensitive than usual. It all culminates during Venus trine Uranus, which basically puts you at the mercy of emotions you weren't aware you had. Today, you are face to face with someone who has power over you. While you never like to think of it this way, it's true. In a way, you resent them for it.

What's worse is that this person isn't as fond of you as you had once wished them to be. While you know you can take it, if they just happen to reject you on this day, February 7, 2024, you really aren't into the whole 'snubbing' thing, as that is what will put you off the most about this person during Venus trine Uranus. You can handle the fact that 'ok, they're just not into you.' What you can't handle is that they feel the need to tell you all about it.

While you want to remain stoic and strong, you are way too influenced by Venus trine Uranus, and this transit will have you feeling heartache. You've been wounded, and even though it's merely a blow to your ego, you'll fall into that pit of despair where all seems lost. That is until you get over it by the evening. You don't stay down for long, Libra ... and you know this to be true.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may find that it's all too tiring to have to explain yourself on this day, February 7, 2024. This is because, during the transit of Venus trine Uranus, you'll be in the position of having to tell someone that you are just not interested in anything they have to offer or say. You want to be friendly and act like a human, but you may find that you are much more attracted to the idea of being alone and keeping to yourself, at least on this day.

You don't want anyone to know that you are heartbroken, and the real problem here is that you don't know what broke your heart. Was it just 'life' itself, or are you just overwhelmed by so many hardcore events that you can barely take time for yourself anymore? You do feel overwhelmed. What it's doing to you is eating into your peaceful time. It's as if you can't even be alone when you're all alone. Thoughts constantly occupy you.

You are hyper-sensitive during Venus trine Uranus because you are in tune with the love that you want. Yet, that love is nowhere to be found. You don't want any of this. You didn't ask to have your heart broken, and the last person you want to know who is breaking your heart is you. You don't want to discover that you're at the bottom of your heartbreak. This is a hard day for you, as Venus trine Uranus keeps reminding you of what you don't have.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are so sensitive that you tend to take almost everything the wrong way. When it comes to how you relate to family members, you'll see that you are almost incapable of understanding them and some of them may not be trustworthy.

You've been down this road before with one family member in particular. Every time they voice their opinion or concern, you tend to go inwards and retreat. So, on this day, you really don't want to hear another word out of their mouths.

If you could find some time alone to distract yourself with a good book or movie, you'd do yourself a favorable turn, as your options are to sink into depression and feel heartache or turn away from it all and keep your chin up. While that sounds cliche and a bit glib, there's truth here. During Venus trine Uranus, you can take that truth and make yourself feel better about it all ... if you try.

This day could go either way for you. Heartache seems to always have a thread in your life, Pisces, so you can pick and choose whether this day will be spent celebrating that heartache or rejecting it flat out. You already know this, and while you do feel a little more sensitive than usual during Venus trine Uranus, you may just opt for strength and light. 'Smile, though your heart is aching ..."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.