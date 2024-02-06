3 Zodiac Signs Have The Happiest Horoscopes On February 7, 2024

Happiness finds those who actively look for it. That's the message and energy of today, February 7, 2024! While five zodiac signs — Virgo, Pisces, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aries — will have the best horoscopes under this influence, there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, we will be witnessing the transition of Ceres from Sagittarius to Capricorn today. So be prepared for some major "harvests" coming in right now in the areas of career, investments, and public standing. The energy will continue to pick up speed as the days progress, but you will notice this shift starting today.

Moon in Capricorn adds weight to these blessings by accelerating the good fortune of those who toiled over the last few months when they could have given up. It's because destiny rewards those who stick to the path that's right for their soul, regardless of who is with them and who is not.

Finally, Moon trine Lilith retrograde in Virgo reminds us that for every step we take in the right direction, it's also necessary to stop sometimes and evaluate what was accomplished and experienced in the past. That's The only way you can prevent history from repeating itself if you make mistakes and continue to learn positive lessons that will help you in the future, too. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 7, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on February 7, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Shadow work

Best time of the day: 10 - 11 am

Virgo, it's important to take a step back and reevaluate your life from time to time. The energy today urges you to do so because the path you are on requires a lot out of you. Doing this will help you align yourself better with your blessings and know how to pace yourself.

You will also benefit from doing shadow work today. In essence, it's the act of interacting with your subconscious mind or shadow self and learning about what makes you tick and what burdens you must unload. This, too, will help you on the path ahead.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Backyard BBQ

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Dress to impress, Pisces! Don't let the naysayers rain on your parade! Once you garb yourself in confidence, you will know the value of your time and the true depth of your abilities. No one can stop you then. That's the cosmic message and blessing of the day for you.

Also, suppose you feel called to gather your favorite people under one roof today for an impromptu party or backyard BBQ. Life is too short to forget the relationships that truly matter, and this is the perfect way to let your people know that you value them, even in the middle of the week.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Endless Love

Best time of the day: 3 am

Leo, let your creative side take over today! Intriguing ideas and inspiration await you on this path. After all, you are the cosmic favorite child now and will benefit from the beautiful support that's in store for you.

Also, let the day be about love. Whether romantic, platonic, bookish, TV, fandom or something else, love is love is love. Let your soul breathe it in and rejoice. Valentine's Day may be a week away, but who said you can't start Valentine's Week now?

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Archery

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Sagittarius, shoulder your responsibilities with pride and lead with confidence. It may seem like not much is going on, but behind the scenes, everything is unfolding exactly as it should. You'll see your blessings when the time is right.

Also, you will benefit from engaging in activities and sports that help you improve your aim and focus. It can be archery, shooting, throwing darts, playing COD with a VR headset, popping carnival balloons or something else. Do something fun that ticks these boxes.

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Relaxing at home

Best time of the day: 6 - 7 am

Aries, you know the North Node has been egging you on for many months now and blessing your path forward. Well, today is no different. So expect things to go your way, although, in some situations, they won't be 100 percent exactly as you imagine them to be. That's okay as long as everything leads to the desired result.

Just make sure to relax properly at the end of the day and make time for leisure and relaxing activities! Despite the potent powers at your disposal, you will burn out quickly otherwise.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.