A Karmic Relationship Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 5, 2024

If you've ever walked into a public place and, over the speakers, you hear a song that is meaningful to you, there's a good chance that meaning is somehow related to someone you know.

Music has a way of saying what we are thinking, and sometimes, that perfect song can enter a mundane picture, such as a song played in a grocery store, that speaks right to the heart.

Some of us will hear that song on February 5, 2024. It will ring true in its message. The lyrics speak of an ending, of a never-ness, an unrequited love and a missed opportunity.

What we know is that the song speaks for our hearts. Three zodiac signs will hear this song during the transit of Mercury in Aquarius, and we will know that something is now irrevocably and karmically 'over.'

"It's time to face the truth. I will never be with you." This old corny lyric has probably reached into the hearts of many people who know that, for whatever cosmic reasons that be, they will never again be with the person they love.

Whether our karma with that person involved us or we were simply dreaming about each other, we know that on February 5, 2024, a sign is a sign ... and it's time to face the truth. Our karmic bond with that one person we wanted to hold on to is over.

Karmic relationships end for three zodiac signs on February 5, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you may be very involved with someone new, there's still that lingering feeling that you may run into your ex and that you may even 'want' to run into them for reasons unknown. You don't necessarily want to get back together with them. You've never really gotten over the idea that this person isn't in your life anymore ... not on a romantic level, at least.

On February 5, 2024, you will feel something shift within you as you realize that this one person really isn't going to stop the world and miraculously come back to you. There's just something about Mercury in Aquarius that has you knowing, deep down in your soul, that whatever connection you had with this person ... it's now over, and it's over for good. There is no going back with this one.

This deep 'knowing' registers as more than just an ending to you, though. You will see that this is a karmic finish. You got what you needed from this person, and they got whatever it is they needed from you, too, Aries. While it may feel sad or bring up emotions that you thought were well stuffed away, you'll recognize that during the transit of Mercury in Aquarius, this karmic connection of yours is, indeed, over.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On this day, February 5, 2024, you will come to understand that something has changed in your life and that once you decide to move on, that change will seal itself up behind you, like a door that will forever remain shut. You have kept yourself on the line for this one person for what feels like forever. During the transit of Mercury in Aquarius, you will know that it's finally time to release them once and for all.

All of this feels very sad to you, but you are also completely reconciled with the reality of it all. There is someone that you've held on to, and they, perhaps, have held on to you, too, but it's stale and redundant. This cannot grow, nor can it bear fruit of any kind. There's something about this karmic relationship that feels like it's stuck in a loop, and that becomes apparent to you during Mercury in Aquarius.

So, you let it go, and you do it on this day, February 5, 2024. You realize that there's more to life than grasping at the straws that make up this relationship, and you no longer feel any commitment to the upkeep. In this way, you free yourself from any sadness that might occur. You know now that some things do not last forever and that this is OK; you accept this, and you are now ready to move forward.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is someone in your life who continuously tries to show you that they still love you and that the two of you still have something worthwhile to share. You are not sold, and it's not so much because this person is not interesting to you anymore, but more along the lines of you feeling as though you are broken in such a way that you can't be there for them anymore. What this essentially means is that you don't have enough strength to keep up a friendship, no matter how 'karmic' that friendship is.

February 5, 2024, brings you the transit of Mercury in Aquarius and with it comes the resolve to state your feelings up front to this person without fanfare. It's the only way you can tell them what you feel, as you really don't want them in your life. They may be a perfectly nice person, and your memory of them might be grand. You do not have the energy or the ability to concentrate on a friendship of this caliber, and so ... you let it go.

This karmic relationship ends because you make it so, and this is something that's taken a while to get to this place. You feel no relief that it's over, and you take no joy in telling this person that this is what must be. What must be is what must be, and that's all there is to it. Your energy has run out, and so has the relationship. You shared what you needed to share, and now, there is nothing left.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.