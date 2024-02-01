3 Zodiac Signs Finally Realize What's Holding Them Back On February 2

What we have going for us on this day, February 2, 2024, is the fact that three zodiac signs are going to come full circle with an idea that they, perhaps, didn't want to confront.

It may take some time to get used to, but during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, we are heading for the good news ... it's just about adapting. Can we adapt and grow into something that is pretty foreign to us? Of course, we can.

What we'll find happening on this day is that the learning curve that takes us from one way of thinking into another is going to be rough for many of us ... but that absolutely doesn't imply pain, negativity or failure.

In fact, success is almost guaranteed; we just have to stay open and trust in the process. We see before us a bright future, and we know that our attachment to the past must remain in the past, where it belongs.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn on February 2, 2024, we will come to accept that the change we knew had to take place is literally upon us now and that there is no looking back.

What makes this time rough is only adjusting to a new truth, but that truth is definitely something that these three zodiac signs will accept fully and learn to live with. This is all good. It just takes adjusting to.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 2, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you've discovered anything about this life of yours, it's that you cannot predict the outcome, as things seem to change all the time. What you might have expected of yourself at one point doesn't look like a possibility right now, or perhaps it will once again be a possibility.

Still, as of this day, February 2, 2024, you simply feel as though you need to make 'alternative plans.' During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you stare at the future, and all you see is uncertainty.

That's OK, though, as you are not alone. Time and life have changed so much that we can't really know exactly where we're going with any of it, and so, while it's still hard for you to think about, you might buckle down and make some definitive plans for yourself, during the transit of Moon trine Saturn.

You may not have been able to swallow the idea of what's on your mind only a short while ago, but that's typical; we really don't know what the future will bring.

So, with Moon trine Saturn in your toolbox, you'll decide that certain things 'must' happen and that if you plan now, you can control the future ... to a degree.

You want something stable, something to believe in, and on this day, February 2, 2024, you can start creating that stability for yourself. You know that you are not leaving this day without a good, solid, meaningful plan. Good for you, Taurus.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This day, February 2, 2024, is about letting go of an old ideal so that you can face facts and plan for something new and different. It's taken you a very long time to accept a certain fact.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will see with much clarity that what you once wanted is no longer something that can ever be. This may have something to do with a person you loved. They never really came through for you, but it's on this date that you accept it as fact.

During Moon trine Saturn, it's not easy to face the facts about one's life, but that doesn't mean we don't face them anyway. On February 2, 2024, you will get just what you need in order to know that the one person you thought would finally come around to loving you seriously wants nothing to do with you.

While that sounds harsh, you've known this for a while now. You've pushed reality aside to make way for your fantasy, and during Moon trine Saturn, the fantasy finally subsides.

This is good, Leo. While getting to this place was hard for you, you'll be pleased to know that once you're on the other side, it's all so much easier.

Freedom awaits you, and while you might have called this state of mind 'fear of the unknown,' now you can know it as a second chance and a real opportunity to heal your heart. Life goes on, and so do you. It's all very, very good, Leo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon trine Saturn is not going anywhere without waking you up first, and while the wake-up call may feel rude, it's not as bad as you think, Libra, as you've been expecting news of this nature for quite some time.

It's on February 2, 2024, that it finally hits you, and now that it's here, it's quite anticlimactic. That's how Moon trine Saturn works; it prepares you for a big whammy, and by the time you 'get it,' you're already used to it.

So, this day may feel rough only because you expect it to, but the reality behind it all is that you've already crossed that border, and you just didn't realize it. Whatever it was that you had to get over, you did it already.

You just didn't give yourself the credit for being victorious, and so you ended up convincing yourself that nothing really happened. What's real is that you managed to get yourself out of a bad situation. You did it. You just didn't 'feel' it until February 2, 2024.

Moon trine Saturn gives you that little extra push you need to open your eyes to all the good you did entirely. Your only crime here, Libra, is that you got used to feeling heartache and made it part of your everyday life. Now, knowing that there is no reason for it any longer, you have freed yourself. Moon trine Saturn shows you that you can manage on your own and that you are truly capable of great things.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.