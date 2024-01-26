5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On January 27, 2024

Good preparation is half the reason behind success, and the energy on January 27, 2024, is determined to underline it in bold. After all, if you don't prepare yourself, isn't it a sign that your heart is not really in it?

Of course, the five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they choose to lean into this wisdom and follow the call of their soul — namely Capricorn, Sagittarius, Libra, Aquarius, and Pisces. That doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

With the Moon in Leo standing out as the primary astrological benefactor, we are urged to reach into the deepest corners of our souls and ask ourselves if we are on the right path or the wrong one. There's no shame in admitting you deviated or allowed peer pressure to sway you to a path that's not meant for you. What's more important is having the courage to course-correct when the cosmic forces allow you to do so.

Interestingly, with Uranus going direct in Taurus after being retrograde for so many months, you can also expect things to get a bit more unconventional around the world than usual, especially in spaces that are considered traditional and unchangeable. Even the Moon in the sky is known to wobble on its axis every 18.6 years!

Anyhoo, the Sun in Aquarius reminds us that powerful changes will be upon us soon (or are already showing signs of sprouting). So ground yourself and stay lithe. It will enable you to go farther than you can ever imagine. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 27, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 27, 2024:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Teamwork

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Capricorn, you are not a child to be pushed around and told what to do. You are an individual who is firmly in their authority era and must approve of what comes into your life or not. That's the message of the day for you. Don't let anyone convince you otherwise, as it will adversely impact your good luck at this time.

You are also urged to be more mindful of the people you work together with as a team. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Sometimes, weak links are created because of neglect, lack of respect and other shady behavior by one or more individuals.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Candle magick

Best time of the day: 3 am

Sagittarius, the energy is powerful for you, especially with Uranus going direct in Taurus. You may experience a sudden windfall of good luck or some other surprising event that fills your heart with joy and leads you to a brighter future.

If you feel called, lean into this energy and light a white candle with the intention of making the most of what life has to offer. Then, express your gratitude for all the good fortune you have experienced so far and the rest that's coming your way!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Dating

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Libra, sometimes it's not enough to just be a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. Sometimes, we need to step out of our comfort zone and take a stand with someone who needs support as an ally or extend them some form of tangible help. The energy urges you to tap into your caring side and be brave. Interesting life lessons await you on this path.

Also, those of you who are in a relationship or are dating someone specifically will experience a positive influx of good energy. Send your gratitude into the ether when this happens so it continues to flow uninterrupted.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Looking back at the past

Best time of the day: 5 am

Aquarius, you are a wonderful friend to those in your inner circle. It doesn't matter what the rest of the world may think, especially if they don't even know you that well. You are the cosmic favorite child right now and will, inadvertently, attract some jealousy. So keep doing your part and let the universe care for the rest.

If you feel called to, journal your feelings about your past. Catharsis can help you walk into the future with lighter shoulders and a renewed sense of purpose and happiness.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Leo

Best area to focus on: Nostalgia

Best time of the day: 3 am

Dream big, Pisces! You are now entering an astrologically significant period of life where your creativity will be your greatest gift and lead to the most life-altering experiences. If you let fear rule you, this gift will become a curse instead. So beware!

Also, if you feel the sudden urge to indulge in nostalgia, whether through watching old cartoons, looking through old photographs, or visiting the neighborhood arcade that you haven't been to in the last ten years, then go for it! Intriguing surprises await you on this path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.