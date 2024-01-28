This Week Is Promising For 5 Zodiac Signs Beginning January 29

The energy this week, between January 29 and February 4, 2024, is sweet and poignant for five zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio. It's all thanks to the wonderful ebb and flow of cosmic forces stirring up deep emotions and resounding creativity.

First of all, Venus in Capricorn is the cosmic benefactor this week. It urges us to be mindful of our deepest desires and do something about them.

Whether we seek a romantic connection or a wish we want to manifest, now's the time to be intentionally practical while holding the desire deep in our hearts. Wishful thinking will only waste the beautiful energy that's on offer now.

Also, with the Moon transiting from Virgo to Sagittarius this week, the focus seems to be on matters that blend our public persona with our private essence. So take a stand for yourself and let your authentic self emerge into the open. But also be mindful of how you impact the world around you and the people in it through your actions and decisions.

The end of the week is blessed by Mercury conjunct Pluto in Aquarius, so expect some karmic takedowns over the weekend.

Those who hold you in contempt or have tried to spread false stories about you in the past will now find the same dish served to them steaming hot or refreshingly cold. It's all in perspective. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for January 29 - February 4.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for January 29 - February 4, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Bathing

Aries, speak your mind this week and be your authentic self no matter who supports you or doesn't. The cosmic forces have got your back and will clear away all obstacles on your path, whether natural or man-made. You have the North Node magic with you, after all!

You can also do a bathing ritual sometime this week to cleanse your aura and recenter your spirit. Sage, chamomile, clear quartz, and lemon verbena are some excellent ingredients for this. Just make sure to clear your living space and bathroom with incense smoke first and let the smoke flow out of wide-open windows.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Cancer, your intuition will be extra heightened this week, so if you get the sudden urge to pull out some tarot cards or grab a bowl of water to try your hand at scrying, go for it! Don't let embarrassment or cultural prejudice rob you of a beautiful bonding time with the beyond. The messages you receive now will help you plan for the future and avoid problems.

Also, make time for entertainment and relaxation this week, even if you have many responsibilities on your shoulders! You deserve a break, too. And one that honors your tastes and interests.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Creative activities

Leo, you are ready to level up now. But the cosmic forces cannot set those circumstances into motion unless you give them the go-ahead. So, make some time this week for a meditation session and focus on this intention when you do so. It will align you with the next chapter of your life.

Focusing on creative hobbies and activities this week will also benefit you, whether at work, in love, or in your private life. Let your inner child come out and play! You may surprise yourself with your inner genius.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Grounding & meditation

Virgo, this week's energy urges you to be benevolent, giving, and charitable. Whether you do it through volunteering activities or by helping out an old neighbor or a friend in need is up to you. As long as your heart is open and you give from your heart, you will invite extraordinary blessings and goodwill into your life.

This may sound like conditional help, but the universe doesn't see it that way. After all, you would be genuinely helping someone out if you do it right. And if you do it wrong, it won't count anyway.

5. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius & Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Interacting with the subconscious

Scorpio, you are the master of your destiny at this time. That's serious business! So make sure you focus on the things that truly matter to you and channel your energy into your priorities, whether it's your career, family, or something else. The cosmic forces will send you divine helpers when you least expect it.

Also, if you feel called to, journal your thoughts and feelings this week at least three to seven times. It will help you engage with your subconscious mind and unlock your hidden gifts and psychic talents.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.