5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of January 29

Your powers of manifestation are strong this week, between January 29 - February 4, 2024, regardless of your Chinese zodiac sign. Nevertheless, five of them will have the best outcomes even under this wildly powerful influence. They are: Dog, Pig, Tiger, Dragon, and Ox. Are you ready to tap into your soul and let the law of attraction work its magic for you?

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Fire over Fire (#30), changing to Fire over Earth (#35). It reiterates the message above that this week's energy is super strong and powerful. Anything is possible under this influence (whether you believe it or not). Don't let that fool you into complacency or callousness.

When the energy is strong, you must draw upon your strength to maneuver that external force where you wish to direct it — much like sailors directing a ship with greedy winds pushing it forward quicker and quicker. Complacency will make you drop the ball now or, worse, make you believe you have everything in order when, in fact, you don't.

So be vigilant this week as luck stirs up the energies to a frenzy. The ones who trust themselves will win now. Those who miss the bus will probably have to wait many months (if not years) for another updraft of this kind. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week between January 29 - February 4.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of January 29 - February 4, 2024:

1. Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Beginner's luck

Dog, your luck this week is intimately tied to the new adventures you embark on. So have faith in yourself and pluck up your strength and courage. The more you lean into your curiosity and try new things now (which you have always wanted to try), the better things will be.

You can also use the scripting method of manifestation to help you outline your plans or wishes for this new path or adventure. Just make sure you are specific and detailed about your wishes and dreams. It will help the cosmic forces to bless you better and for luck to lead you where you need to go to achieve all this.

2. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Speedy luck

Pig, your luck this week is sharp and speedy. Whatever you set your sights on will manifest for you, and any obstacles that exist on your path now can be easily dismantled and evaporated. So focus on the things that truly matter and exert yourself with the full force of your will. You have the cosmic forces backing you up at this time.

Pay extra attention to your love life and finances, too. Luck will favor you more in these arenas because of astrological alignments. In fact, if you are getting married this week, you couldn't have chosen a better time!

3. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Sweet and savory luck

Tiger, your luck this week has a gastronomic quality. So don't be surprised if the most intriguing and heart-filling (and stomach-satisfying) experiences grace your path. You may find yourself flitting from one social event to another or find something delicious show up on your doorstep when you least expect it.

You can also try your hand at cooking this week. The energy at this time is perfect for picking up new skills, especially in this arena. You can also share your good luck with your loved ones this way!

4. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Lotus luck

Dragon, your week's luck is firmly tied to your career or investment endeavors. So, if your gut leads you to something unconventional in this regard, or you find something intriguing on your figurative doorstep, pay attention to it. You stand to strike gold if you act fast.

Of course, with the Lunar New Year 2024 just a week away, you will also receive good wishes from many people at this time (since it will be the Year of the Dragon). Whether consciously or unconsciously, this collective belief will manifest something beautiful for you!

5. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Sweet luck

Ox, let your whimsical side take control this week. Let it wow the world with your generosity and charming nature. Good luck will find you on such paths while you are busy distributing happiness and good cheer wherever you go.

This also means it's highly important for you to steer clear of toxic energies and negativity right now. If you are not careful, they will poison your luck. Wearing an iron amulet can help you fend off this to some extent.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.