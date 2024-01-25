3 Zodiac Signs Are Ready For A Long-Term Relationship On January 26, 2024

It makes total sense for three zodiac signs to literally 'feel' the change as the Moon goes from Leo into Virgo. This transit will definitely inspire many of us to 'get real' about our relationships.

This is the time when we start to understand that this is no mere fling we're having; this is the foundation of something long-lasting. We know it, and we're ready for it.

The day is January 26, 2024. The Leo-Virgo Moon is here to show us that all the fire we have for our romantic partner is now about to simmer into something that can last past the honeymoon phase.

We're about to take this very seriously, as Virgo energy reminds us that we must balance ourselves out when it comes to romance and reality.

Leo got us here, and Virgo is going to finish us off. By that, we mean that for the three zodiac signs most affected by this lunar transit, we will be able to admit to ourselves that we are finally 'ready' for a long-term relationship.

Hey, we've grown up! There's a lot of positivity going on here; this isn't about settling as much as it is about growing ... with another person. Bring it!

Three zodiac signs are ready for a long-term relationship on January 26, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You want the excitement and heat of the relationship to continue forever. Still, you are also a realist, knowing that 'temporary' is not sustainable and that desire is special mainly because it's not constant.

That is why on January 26, 2024, during the Leo-Virgo Moon, you feel ready to do something very 'grown up and real: you want a permanent long-term relationship now, and you feel you are ready to go for it.

You get these moments of clarity now and then, and you are generally pretty good at conveying your message when you feel inspired. On January 26, 2024, inspiration will have you sitting down with your romantic partner to discuss ... drumroll ... the future.

While that may ordinarily strike terror in your heart, you feel the timing is right and that you're not the only one here who wants to have this talk. Your partner is very open, and success is imminent.

During the Leo-Virgo Moon, you'll recognize that you can grow. Love is this thing that is ever expanding to you, and you don't necessarily have to leave desire behind. It's always there for you to enjoy, but you also know that life goes on and that you want to see this person in that life, with you, in the days and years to come. So, why not make it real? This is the day, January 26, 2024, that you and your person are ready to get engaged.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you fall in love, you go all the way. As you are in love right now, on this day, January 26, 2024, you may feel that the only logical next move is to declare your devotion to this wonderful person who has captured your attention.

During the Leo-Virgo Moon, you will see that you want more than just a casual relationship. This person is someone you don't want to let go of, and you crave the idea of something more stable.

That is why, on this day, January 26, 2024, you explain your motives to this lovely person, and you tell them that you would like to know how they feel about turning what you already have into something you can rely on and count on in the future.

You have thought this through, and as Virgo starts to influence your thinking, the only logical next move is to make this relationship into something you know will last and last.

Going for a long-term relationship is what you were looking for right from the start, but you were wise to play it by ear, as nothing is guaranteed. Still, you spent many sweet nights with the person you love right now, and you've seen that all of it has created within you a need to be with this person all the time. You want to experience 'the long haul' with them. The whole 'through thick and thin, 'til death do us part' thing. And you will.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have been in the position of wanting a long-term relationship before. On January 26, 2024, during the Leo-Virgo Moon, you will probably check yourself to see if you're just creating a repeat performance based on your own need, NOT to be alone.

You will find that this is no repeat performance. The person you love right now is the right person for you, and you are no longer fearful of being alone. So, something must be right here, and that gut feeling is what you will follow on this day, January 26, 2024.

During the Leo-Virgo Moon, you will be able to see that a permanent, long-term relationship with the person you are presently with makes sense, as both of you are totally into it. You aren't breaking this person's arm to be with you. You feel that they want this as much as you do, and that's key in your mind. You don't want to have to beg them. You want them to be right there, aligned with your thinking on the matter, and the good thing is that they are — one hundred percent.

January 26, 2024, brings you peace of mind as you come to realize and agree with the idea that making what you have into something long-lasting is what you both want very badly. Hey, it seems that the person you are with really and truly is your soulmate, so why not give it a fair shake? It's time to make this thing real. Go for it, Virgo. Live your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.