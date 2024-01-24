3 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Fall In Love With A Good Friend On January 25 During The Full Moon In Leo

If we are lucky enough to fall in love under the Full Moon in Leo, then at least one thing is for sure: this love is going to be fiery. There's nothing to say it's going to last at this fever pitch, but if, for instance, you are going out on a first date on this day, January 25, 2024, then know this: this will be a night you will remember for a very long time.

Three zodiac signs are going to fall in love with someone on this day, January 25, 2024, and the interesting part is that it's with someone we already know ... as in, a good friend.

Gender is not really a condition during the Full Moon in Leo. This is about finding romantic love with a friend under the fated situation of a Full Moon. Sometimes, attraction isn't about intimacy but about recognizing a soulmate in a friend and going with it.

That's how January 25, 2024, brings best friends together and makes lovers out of them. It's easy enough to do if you let your mind open up to all the possibilities there are.

Love certainly has no limits, and for these three zodiac signs, limitation is the last thing on our minds. During the Full Moon in Leo, we are completely into falling in love with a good friend.

We trust them, we love them ... and we're now ready for more.

The three zodiac signs fall in love with a good friend on January 25, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Rather than go over the many years you've spent feeling as though you were way too picky about who should be your romantic partner, which ended up with you having NO romantic partner, you will find that your mind changes on January 25, 2024. You are much more eager to get into something romantic during this day's transit, the Full Moon in Leo. And the main reason you feel this way is because the person you happen to have fallen in love with is ... your friend.

This friendship may be old or new, but it is something that doesn't necessarily avoid the idea of romance. You have developed a language with this person and the two of you have worked hard on showing each other the kind of love that defies conventional description.

This is the first day, however, that you realize that the person you love is the person you've been friends with all this time.

Life is just too short to go for ideals anymore, and you are now ready to give yourself the gift of true love. You can't fit into anyone else's box of expectations any longer and you refuse to, as you've found something that really works for you. This friend of yours? This is as true as it will ever be and you both know it. So, why bother pretending that there's someone better when you know there isn't? You are in love with your best friend, and ... so be it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The romance that floats in your mind is the romance that you know exists for real with a certain good friend of yours, and while you may not have taken that love to the status of a romantic relationship, you both know that's where it is headed.

On January 25, 2024, you and this friend of yours will conclude that there's no point in pretending that you don't feel this way about each other, and during the Full Moon in Leo, you'll be backed with divine strength and conviction.

What you also know is that life is short and that if you're both going to take this to the next step, you might as well start now as in 'tonight.' Ah, the possibilities are endless and all you know is that it makes you happy to think that you can follow your heart rather than wait for a situation that the rest of the world will understand and approve of. You already know that the world will be totally upset by your choice of romantic partners, so ... whoop-de-doo, let the cards fall where they may.

If there's one thing that really stands out about the Full Moon in Leo, it's that you don't want to waste any more time in dreamland. Yes, you'll always have that special place, but time is a-fleeting and you want something now and in the moment. Your friend is similar to you, and they value the same things that you hold sacred; they are a soul mate and a buddy, so why not make them into a romantic partner? Why not!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have always been someone who follows the beat of their drum, and you've also been a trailblazer in that department, as your ideas seem to catch on later for many people. You aren't holding yourself down, and if something restricts you, you reject it. That includes ideals of what makes for a proper and healthy romantic relationship. For you, what makes a healthy relationship is love and respect; the 'who' of it can be anyone.

And, in your case, on this day, January 25, 2024, that perfect person is your friend and this friend has been in your life for a long enough time to prove themselves to you.

Yes, world, it happens; we don't all line up like lemmings to throw ourselves off the cliff as expected. Some of us, like you, Pisces, do it the way it seems best, and because your friend has shown you nothing but love, they seem to be the perfect candidate for a romantic partner.

Nobody's going to stop you, Pisces. During the Full Moon in Leo, you are powered up by confidence and courage; you know what you're doing and you aren't doing it for an audience. You have found your mate in this life and on this day, January 25, 2024, you'll know in your heart that this person is your friend, your best buddy, your dear, sweet pal ... and that makes all the sense in the world to you. Conventions are for conventionalists.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.