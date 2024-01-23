3 Zodiac Signs Have Incredible Luck In Love On January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024, is like a shout-out to the lovers of the world who like to dream ... together. This is no ordinary day, as we have the transit of Moon trine Neptune upon us, and that means that three will be so in tune with their partner's thoughts and fantasies that if we are born under one of these three zodiac signs, we will feel as though we have a very special and unique love affair.

Feelings of being singled out are good feelings; we like 'not fitting in' as long as we are with the one we love. In fact, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, we are more apt to separate ourselves from the crowd just to show others that we are not like them. We are with the one we love on this day, January 24, 2023, and we really aren't that concerned with the rest of the world. This spells 'fun' to three zodiac signs.

Because Moon trine Neptune is so tied in with our mental and emotional landscape, this is the kind of day when we daydream together with our partners. We may find that kicking back and just enjoying each other's company is all we need, as there is so much going on inside our minds, and so much of it is highly romantic and quite beautiful. This is our territory during Moon trine Neptune, and we will enjoy our visit there on January 24, 2024.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 24, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have never wanted more than that one special feeling that you have with the person you ended up with, and that's exactly why they are the person you ended up with. This is someone who supports your fantasy life as much as you support theirs. You have so much in common, and while most of the days go by in relative compatibility, this day, January 24, 2024, feels extra lucky because you are both influenced by the transit Moon trine Neptune.

Fighting and arguing are things you used to do with your ex, and you've learned the hard way that just because 'all couples fight' it doesn't mean you have a quote to live up to; you and your romantic partner fight much less than others do, and you don't have a problem with that. In fact, this is one of the things that makes your relationship so special, and during Moon trine Neptune, you get into that idea: we don't fight...let's keep that going.

If you could make this day, January 24, 2024, last forever, then you would, as this day gives you a good idea of what it's like to be in a perfect relationship. You know that it won't last forever, but this day comes with many 'great' moments that will be worth cherishing forever. Life is good and you are in love, Leo. You have someone special, and during Moon trine Neptune, you can both rely on the idea that your love is real, true and lasting.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

conventionally doing things has never been an interest for you, and so, when you and your beloved get together on this day, January 24, 2023, you will know that you both share a secret; your relationship is not something that can be easily classified ... and you both like it that way. You are both so happy to just be yourselves and the transit of Moon trine Neptune supports that kind of unique calling.

You have a romantic friendship with someone very special to you. While your relationship may not fit into someone else's set of expectations, days like this one, January 24, 2024, show you that you owe nobody a perfect show; you will do things your way because that's the only way you can do things. You and your partner share a unique view of the world, and it's something only the two of you know. At times, you live in a fantasy...together, and that's alright by you.

Moon trine Neptune belongs to lovers in the way that secrets belong to best friends, and you and your partner are both, and that's something only the two of you know the depth of. This day, January 24, 2024, may have the both of you sharing dreams and planning on wild adventures in the future...even if those adventures are only in your mind. It's all OK during Moon trine Neptune; you like to dream, and you like doing it all with the one you love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The person you love is not around on this day, January 24, 2024, and that's just fine with you as you don't need them to be physically present to feel their love during the amazing transit of Moon trine Neptune, you will be so in tuned with their love and affection that you might feel as though you are floating on air. You are fulfilled in ways that others will definitely not understand, and do you care? Not a wink.

During this transit, Moon trine Neptune, you will let yourself fall headfirst into the fantasy world that you have built for this love story to flourish in, and being that you're alone on this day, January 24, 2024, you're the one who gets to call the shots on how long you take or what you want to do with this love fantasy. Your partner feels you deeply; your connection is so strong that it makes others tremble with envy.

You have something that others do not have, and that is a love eternal. Your bond with the person you love is not something that ordinary descriptions can define, and you love that it's that way. During the transit of Moon trine Neptune on January 24, 2024, you will be truly yourself, as you aren't bowing down to anyone else's idea of what you should do with your love. You'll do it your way and your way alone. Your partner is happy to join you in body or spirit.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.