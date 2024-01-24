5 Zodiac Signs With The Beautiful Horoscopes On January 25

Rise and shine, people! Because the energy, January 25, 2024, is so beautiful, it will make your heart burst with wonder and pride. Five zodiac signs stand to have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Aries, Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and Capricorn — there's something here for everyone.

First of all, a full moon day with a beautiful Full Moon in Leo on Thursday waiting to grant all our wishes.

Do you know what you want? Now's the time to anchor those desires to the leonine spirit of the full Moon and dramatically change your life. The best part is to be unapologetic. Why not? Anyone who thinks your dreams are eye-roll worthy is eye-roll worthy. Believe it and be free!

Lilith Retrograde in Virgo trine Mars, Mercury and Venus in Capricorn adds weight to the good energy of the day by reminding us that sometimes the most traditional-seeming people with a traditional seat of power are the ones to bring about unconventional and non-traditional changes, which says a lot about the nature of traditions at large.

So don't hold yourself back. Do your full Moon ritual and fearlessly wait for your manifestations. You are as much a part of this universe as anyone else and you deserve to have it all too. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 25, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 25, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn & Leo

Best area to focus on: Games & recreation

Best time of the day: 11 am - 12 pm

It's a great day to meet up with your friends or spend time with your loved ones, Aries. So make time for that and then wait and watch as the universe sprinkles magic over all of you. A deepening of relationships and a feeling of deep satisfaction are in store for you on this path.

Also, keep it simple and silly with games that invite camaraderie, teamwork, or friendly competition. Whether you choose to indulge in video games, board games, or outdoor sports, do what feels right to you and your mates.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Flower power

Best time of the day: 1 pm

Leo, you can do nothing wrong. It's a Leo Full Moon day, after all! So lean into this cosmic magic and allow it to change your life as you please dramatically. Manifestation rituals will definitely help you align with this force, but you can also write your wishes on a dry bay leaf, burn it, and blow the ashes into the wind.

Also, flowers hold a lot of power. So, place a vase full of your favorites in your living room or study desk, or go for a walk in the local botanical garden. Just remember to engage with real ones, not fake ones!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Divination & psychic gifts

Best time of the day: 3 am

Pisces, the key to your happiness lies within. So go into introvert mode and reflect upon your life. Whatever comes up is what you need to focus on and then release. Activities that help you find catharsis, whether it's reading a book, watching a movie, or listening to a song, also count.

Interestingly, your psychic powers will be heightened because of the full Moon. So, if you have divinatory gifts, lean into them to unearth special messages from the universe. Or watch some tarot readings on YouTube.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Crying/catharsis

Best time of the day: 2 - 4 am

Cancer, the young will become old, and the old will become young. That's the cryptic message of the day for you. You will benefit from writing a letter to your younger (or older) self under the light of the full Moon and then burning it.

Also, there are activities that help you find catharsis are recommended. Don't worry about the fallout. The cosmic forces have your back and will guide you to your center once you are through.

5. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Grounding

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Capricorn, you are a force to be reckoned with. The energy urges you to learn from the greats who came before you. That's where you will find your blessings. Be warned, the positives won't be obvious at first glance. You will have to reflect on what you learned to unearth the gifts waiting for you truly.

Also, grounding yourself through meditation or a physical activity like yoga can help you achieve this state more easily. Lighting a few scented candles while you are at it can definitely make the experience more entrancing.

