3 Zodiac Signs Show Amazing Restraint On January 23, 2024

If there's a fight in you, then there's a good chance you'll let that flag fly on this day, January 23, 2024, as the transit of Moon opposite Mars is all about aggression. We may find that we are, perhaps, a little too wound up on this day and that we struggle to control our rage. We are mad at the world, or maybe just mad at ourselves.

Three zodiac signs will show strong reactions on this day, January 23, 2024, and much of this will be over the top and 'too much.' We might even know it ourselves a minute after the hostility leaves our mouths, and that could end up with us feeling bad about our behavior at this time. During the Moon opposite Mars, we are filled with energy, but so much of this energy is hostile or impatient.

We want to be understood during Moon opposite Mars, and we go out of our way to do everything in ways that will almost guarantee that we can't be understood. We carry with us deep inner conflict and this manifests on the outside as arguments with lovers, difficulties with friendships and pushiness within familial situations. These three zodiac signs will find this day, January 23, 2024, to be impossibly frustrating on many levels.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 23, 2024

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You might find that you go ahead and do something very typical of your zodiac sign on this day, January 23, 2024, and that would be to speak out of turn and end up really scalding someone's feelings. In an attempt to be courageos and show who's boss, you may forget how to structure your emotions so that what you say doesn't sound like an outright attack on someone else's intelligence. You will communicate your feelings, that is for sure, but you will do it sloppily and aggressively.

If you find that you are a little defensive during this time, it's because Moon opposite Mars has you thinking that nobody is on your side and that you need to strike out before anyone notices that you are vulnerable. You've done this before and you'll, no doubt, do it again and none of it makes it right. You will once again establish yourself as that scary person who may erupt at any second, and that is how Moon opposite Mars brings out your worst, Aries.

You may see everything as a personal challenge on this day, January 23, 2024, and with Moon opposite Mars powering up your reactions, you'll spend most of the day wondering how you can solve the many conflicts you've gotten yourself into. You have no sense of calm on this day, as you relate being calm with being a pushover. Being on the defense is how you will be militarized this day for yourself, and yes, it will be rough.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

In order to show your adoring crowd how very little you need them, you will do something rash, like insulting a bunch of people, just to prove that the last thing you need is their approval or attention. Wow, that is convoluted, and you'll find that January 23, 2024, brings the confusion in big, heaping bucketfuls. You feel as though you are too vulnerable when it comes to the attention you need, and to deal with that, you turn on yourself, showing 'them' that you don't need them at all.

During this day's transit, Moon opposite Mars, you will be filled with energy that you don't know what to do with, and because you've already started with the insults and the putdowns, you might as well go all the way, and do something that will totally isolate you by the end of the day. The worst part is that you don't want to be this aggressive and nasty. You just do it because you're out of control, as Moon opposite Mars tends to work you to the bone.

You are also impatient in ways that go outwards and inwards. You can't stand the people around you, and yet, you can't stand yourself even more ... and none of this is like you at all, Leo. You are someone who loves life and adores yourself in all the right ways. However, during Moon opposite Mars on January 23, 2024, you will give yourself a hard time over everything simply because you can't stop once you start.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day, January 23, 2024, might just feel like your last stronghold on lying to yourself about something you know is about to change. You aren't ready to admit something and yet, you foresee that admission coming up very soon, and during Moon opposite Mars, you will fight it tooth and nail. There's a change coming in your life and it will show you that you will have to be vulnerable if you are to receive the goodness of it ... this is something you have trouble with on January 23, 2024.

You know that you need to change your attitude and that your present attitude is so negative that you've become the definition of negative energy to your friends and family. They may still love you, but they've started to lose faith in you, as all you have to offer is your negative opinion on love, the world, the universe, etc. On this day, January 23, 2024, you will lash out one last time ... and it will be a biggie.

To spare yourself from having to face this (positive) truth, you will take verbal swings at all the people who have believed in you just to see if they can see through you and forgive you for being so stubborn. You know that you're the one in your way, Sagittarius. During Moon opposite Mars, you'll know that it's all too clear that you have to change your ways if you are to be happy with the rest of your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.