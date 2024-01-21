3 Zodiac Signs Are Champions For Love On January 22, 2024

If ever there were a day when we got the opportunity to show the person we love that we not only love them but that we've got their back one hundred percent, it's on this day, January 22, 2024. Because we are working with the astrological transit of Moon opposite Venus, we will see success in all of our efforts. We are here to be the champions in our love stories, which essentially means that it will be during this time, on this day, January 22, 2024, that we come through for our partners in ways that may even surprise us. We will find that we have a store of energy reserved just for days like this one and that we are able to do what might have seemed like 'the impossible' at one point.

Our partners need us on this day and we will not let them down. This is the kind of day when we put aside our desires so that the person we love and care for can rest easily knowing that 'everything is going to be OK.' Isn't it true that those simple words can really be helpful, even though they are only words? "It's going to be OK." That's what Moon opposite Venus brings us on this day, January 22, 2024, and these three zodiac signs will use this phrase as their guiding light.

Zodiac signs who are champions of love on January 22, 2024:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Now and then, something happens in your life that stirs you and forces you to take notice. It is during this time that you place all of your concentration on that which demands your focus, and on this day, January 22, 2024, you will see that it is your love life that really needs your full attention. While it's true that we all tend to get lazy in our love lives as time goes by, there are definitely those moments where we have to 'snap to.' This is one of those days for you.

During the transit of Moon opposite Venus, you will see that you can no longer phone in your affection and that you need to be very present and very attentive. Your partner is not faking it this time, and that suggests that their need for love may never have been fraudulent. Perhaps you've just gotten too lazy to listen. Perhaps their cry for love was real all this time and you just became immune to their tears.

During Moon opposite Venus, you will see that this is very real and that you are required to step up and take a stand if you want this to continue. You may find that you suddenly see yourself as selfish, and that will wake you up. As the clouds clear, you will definitely realize that you need to do the unthinkable: you need to become a champion for the sake of your romantic life. This is something you will do, and you'll be happy you did.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may have had it in your mind that life was supposed to look a certain way, especially when it came to how you saw your love life, and as time went by, things didn't resemble those dreams of old. In fact, they seemed to have become something completely different from what you wanted. On this day, January 22, 2024, you will realize something very important: you are the one responsible for your life. You are not an innocent bystander; you are the one who makes the change ... or not.

During Moon opposite Venus, you'll take responsibility for your part in this love affair, as you will come to realize that you didn't give all you could and that perhaps ... you got lazy. You put a lot of pressure on your romantic partner to be the one who 'got things done,' and you kind of kicked back and let them do the heavy lifting. On this day, however, you see that your participation is not only needed but necessary if this relationship is to progress.

If there's one thing you really know, it's that you are attached to your partner in ways that make you feel needy and emotional. You need to balance this out and show them that you are there for them, too, in the event that they feel needy or emotional. This day has you taking the role of 'champion.' You are strong and intense, Sagittarius, and in terms of love and romance, it's time for you to do your work.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you will see on this day, January 22, 2024, is that you are not alone in this relationship. While that's obvious, you've been going through the motions of being with someone when you're not really present emotionally. It is on this day, during the transit of Moon opposite Venus, that you snap out of it and come to realize that we don't live forever and that means you need to pay attention to your partner right now, this minute.

It's one thing to live inside your mind and honor your reveries day in and day out, but such a lifestyle would be better lived if you weren't with another human being who believes what you have is a love relationship. In other words, wake up, Aquarius; you aren't the only one here. Wake up, you will, as Moon opposite Venus has no intentions of letting you let this opportunity go by.

This is the day that you recognize what is needed. You are required to put up or shut up, and being a champion, you will put up and that means you will show your partner that you are here for the long haul and that you are sorry that you fell into such a despondent state and never considered their feelings. Well, you are here now, and you mean to show your partner that you've learned your lesson and that you will be 'present' from now on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.