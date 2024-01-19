5 Zodiac Signs With Inspiring Horoscopes On January 20, 2024

The energy of January 20, 2024, is intense. After all, a lot of major astrological changes are in store for us here, like the beginning of Aquarius Season and Pluto entering Aquarius while conjunct the Sun.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Aries, Capricorn, Pisces, Taurus and Leo. That doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

First of all, let's talk about Aquarius Season. On January 20, we are officially leaving the season of Capricornian conventionality and walking towards the Aquarian unconventional.

So, let your unconventional side come out and play. Being a maverick can be fun, after all. Plus, you guarantee yourself an endless supply of adventures and intriguing stories to tell around a campfire (or the dining table) throughout your life.

Pluto in Aquarius is here to make its mark, too. It's not here to play. So make sure you don't forget basic life skills in the rush to merge with the future and become technology-dependent. Isn't it annoying to scream at Alexa for five minutes when you can change the song yourself in two seconds?

Finally, Moon in Gemini's relationship with Venus in Capricorn is also being highlighted on this day. So make sure you don't forget your roots in the quest to make a big splash on the scene. A grounded approach makes it easier to try new things and come up with something original lest you get lost in the sauce. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 20, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 20, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Logistics & calculations

Best time of the day: 10 - 11 am

Aries, sometimes it's important to take the advice of the crowd into account. Other times (like today), it's important to trust your instincts and make a jump for it. You are embarking on a new adventure. Don't ruin it (and the amazing surprises in store for you) by second-guessing yourself!

You will also benefit from focusing on the logistics of reaching your goal/destination. Maybe some tax calculations, too? Just make sure you join both the practical and fun sides of this adventure so you can continue to have fun and not get dragged down by unnecessary annoyances.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Capricorns

Best area to focus on: Sunbathing

Best time of the day: 12 - 1 pm

Capricorn, you have an excellent head on your shoulders. Don't let anyone call you boring. Their preferred modes of entertainment may be boring or utterly juvenile to you, too. Instead, focus on what makes you happy and stick to that. That's how you will reap the blessings that are in store for you today.

Also, spend some time basking in the Sun today. You don't have to burn yourself to a crisp, but a gentle sunbathing early in the morning will do you and your soul a lot of good.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Catharsis

Best time of the day: 1 pm

Pisces, the energy urges you to be practical with your coin. Don't take it to the extreme where you lose sight of the value you buy with the coin! Interesting insights and sudden wisdom are in store for you if you can strike the right balance.

Also, if you feel called to, spend some time journaling about the past it will help you find catharsis and clearing. You can also light an incense stick before doing this to help you ground into the activity better.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Reflections

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Taurus, the day's energy urges you to take a chance on your heart and confess your feelings to the one who lives in it. It can be scary to be that vulnerable, but one way or another, something good will come out of it. You have the cosmic forces supporting you, after all.

You will also benefit from reflecting on your life and past in the evening or right before bed. A perspective shift can help you see the old in a new light that lifts the burden off your soul.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Fashion

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Leo, you are on your victory run right now and may be glowing brighter than usual. Don't be surprised, therefore, if you feel envy directed at you at this time. Brush it off and keep moving ahead. No one can stop you now!

You are also urged to let your creative side spread its wings and take control of your wardrobe. Now's the time to underline your clothing style and not allow anyone to turn you into a wallflower. You are a trendsetter, so set the trend with pride!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.