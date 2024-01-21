5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Be Very Lucky Starting January 22 - 28

Trust your intuition this week. It's often a nudge from fate to align you with your true path and purpose. Plus, that's where you'll find your luck. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs — Monkey, Rat, Ox, Rabbit, and Pig — stand to benefit the most between January 22 - 28, 2024, but that doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Thunder over Heaven (#34), changing to Heaven over Lake (#10). It reminds us that luck in life often clings to those who already have a lot of power and resources.

It's because power can be an invisible safety net. Yet, if one tries to gather power and resources through unworthy means, sooner or later, one has to answer the consequences. It's because you always run out of luck on those murky paths.

So don't cut corners as you progress through life. Don't be a mule for glory, either. It's a fine line to walk and a delicate balance to strike. If you feel called to, journal your thoughts and feelings on this subject this week for more insights. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between January 22 - 28.

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest the week of January 22 - 28, 2024:

1. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Superpower luck

Monkey, your luck this week is really strong. Whatever you set your sights on will be yours if you maintain your focus on it long enough. So don't get distracted! Make sure you aren't focusing on negative or toxic things. You can manifest them too or magnetize them into your life.

If you feel called to, begin your day with a simple breathing ritual to help you stay grounded and alert. This will make it easier for you to capitalize on your good luck and make the most of it.

2. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Steady luck

Rat, stay steady this week as you move ahead. Luck will make sure that what's yours comes straight through to you. This also means that you must not pay attention to gossip or get swayed by peer pressure. That will only make your good fortune dissipate into thin air.

If you feel called to, do a focus ritual this week to help you stay true to your path. You will need three (or four) tealight candles and a long white tapered candle for this. Arrange the tealights in an equidistant triangle or square pattern and then affix the long candle in the center. Light them from outside to in while holding your intention in your mind. Then, let the candles burn down completely.

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Divine luck

Ox, your luck this week is extra strong. You may even have a psychic vision of you manifesting something in the near future because of this luck. Make a note of any such experiences so you don't forget them! This luck may or may not reveal itself to you, but it's working hard behind the scenes to make everything perfect for you.

If you feel called to, do a gratitude ritual this week to thank the cosmos for this good luck. A simple offering of fruits and flowers alongside scented candled or incense will do the trick.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Mental luck

Rat, everything that we see around us today was once just a dream in an inventor or change-maker's mind. Remember this because your luck this week depends on this. Your mind is your true friend now. So pay attention to the ideas that originate here and the things that inspire you.

You don't have to act on anything yet. Just note down those effervescent ideas before they fade and allow your mind to incubate everything in your subconscious. Something truly extraordinary will be on your hands soon.

5. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Saddled luck

Pig, your luck this week has an odd quality to it. You will get "saddled" with it, whether you like it or not. As in, you will find yourself in the company of people you may or may not want to interact with and in places that may or may not appeal to you. Yet all this is a means to an end for luck to bring something special into your life. So take heart. It will all work out in the end.

If you feel called to, do a daily grounding ritual this week to help you align with this positive energy. It will enable you to stay patient as things unfold behind the scenes.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.