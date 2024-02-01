5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Super Lucky In Love This February

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in February 2024 — Snake, Dragon, Goat, Ox, and Rabbit. Before we get to their love horoscopes, let's take a look at everyone's love messages of the month.

The I Ching hexagram of love this month is Water over Thunder (#3), changing to Thunder over Lake (#54). It reminds us that bad beginnings often lead to bad endings. So don't discount the nudges of your intuition or ignore red flags when you interact with someone romantically.

Heady hormones can murk up the waters and make it difficult to see things clearly, but practice makes perfect. Slow down your progress, and you can make better judgments and not waste years of your life on the wrong person.

After all, luck in love is not just about stumbling into your one true love on a random spring day. It's also about trusting fateful signs that try to move you away from paths paved with bad luck to those paved with good fortune. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in February.

These five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love this February 2024:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, if you are single, your luck in love in February is strong. As long as you take care of yourself, your health, and your general presentation, everything will fall into place exactly as it should. Some of you may even experience a glow-up and find yourself swarmed by more people than usual.

If you are in a relationship, spend time with your significant other this month discussing your future together. Don't focus on the serious stuff right away. Instead, focus on daydreaming. Your powers of manifestation are strong, and so is your good luck. So, the more beautiful your dreams, the more beautiful your future will turn out to be. Don't censor yourself!

2. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, curiosity will absolutely take you places this month in your love life. So be curious and adventurous. Also, watch out for red flags. If your intuition tells you someone is not good enough for you, don't get philosophical about the situation. Trust those instincts. Your luck depends on this.

If you are in a relationship, you will benefit from doing a gratitude ritual this month alongside your significant other. The Full Moon on February 24 is excellent for this. You can set up a bonfire in your backyard or gather together around a burning candle in your living room. Then, say out loud all the things that you appreciate about your relationship and each other. The more positive energy you pour into the universe, the more it will turn back to you.

3. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, if you are single, be prepared to be swamped this month. Your luck in love is truly extraordinary and will bring you all kinds of attention — so it's up to you to sort out the good from the bad. Interestingly, any time you are intimate with someone this month, you can use that energy to help you manifest your desires.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this month is poignant. It will open your eyes to the truth of your relationship with your significant other and the secondary (and tertiary) relationships that accompany it. You will know who your supporters are and who envy your partnership. Don't squander this good luck by ignoring what you find out until it's too late.

4. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love this month has a counterintuitive feel to it. The more you chase after someone, the less love you will receive and the more unlucky you will feel. The more you keep to yourself and focus on self-care and lifting your self-esteem, the more people will chase after you, even those who didn't show as much interest in the beginning. So stay put in your comfort zone. Love will come to you.

If you are in a relationship, now's the time to think about the future and have solid discussions with your partner about what both of you want. You will get lucky if you can do this and then make time to interact with each other's families. It will make both of you feel accepted by the other's people, especially if you introduce yourself during the Lunar New Year festivities.

5. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you are single, your luck in love will channel through you. So be careful of your wishes and desires this month, especially the desire to have an ONS with someone you meet randomly. Luck will bring you what you want. It would be a shame if you were to waste all this good energy on people you couldn't care less about.

If you are in a relationship, go on creative dates with your significant other this month. How about going to the beach and competing with each other to build the best sand fortress? Or renting a tandem bicycle and enjoying a peaceful day riding around town? Cut out the boring dinner dates and let your creativity take over. Your luck in love depends on this.

