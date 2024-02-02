The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Month

Well, if there's one thing we can probably all agree on, it's that if we are about to break up with our partners during February of 2024, then we more than likely know what we're doing and that none of this comes as a great surprise.

Nonetheless, that doesn't erase the fact that February of 2024 could definitely bring heartache for three zodiac signs.

Whether this is something that has been long in the works or an ending that's been recently agreed upon by both parties, what February of 2024 brings us is the reality that we're going to be parting ways with a person that we may have loved dearly at one point.

Alas, time changes, and so do we, and this month comes with plenty of 'be aware' transits. What's great is that many healing astrological events are occurring now, and our hearts may not be blue for long.

Taking us through this journey are the transits of Venus trine Lilith, Venus square Node trine Uranus, New Moon in Aquarius, Mars in Aquarius, Venus in Aquarius and Venus conjunct Pluto. So, we have a lot of Love Energy all coalescing at the same time, and yet, there's this constant desire for total change.

Lots of dynamic Pluto energy to guide us. These three zodiac signs will show that February of 2024 brings about the end of one relationship and leaves us clearheaded so that we might find another.

These three zodiac signs are the ones who most likely will fall out of love and end their relationships during the month of February.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 3, 5, 7, 17. Wow, OK, Scorpio, you need to pay some strict attention to these dates as this is the time when you are in your power, and that also implies the power of being caring.

You know what you want to do, but you don't want to be a boor, so honor the balanced feeling that comes with these transits during February: Venus trine Lilith, Mercury conjunct Pluto, Venus square Node and Venus conjunct Pluto. Stay centered, stay balanced.

Being that this breakup plan is no new news to you, it might be time to inform your partner of what's to come and exactly how you plan on going about this. Feel them out and see what they have to say about it; while they may be aware of what's going on and what's about to happen, you don't want to turn this into a war but an amicable parting of ways.

Allow your partner to express themselves however they feel they must, as these are the final words they will say to you in this regard. Take time to honor what you did, share what they and show them that you have peace in your heart and bear them no ill will.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 10, 19, 24, 28. These are your key dates, Capricorn, and if you're about to end your romantic relationship, then make sure you make your moves during the transits of Mercury square Jupiter, the Pisces Sun, the Full Moon in Pisces or Mercury and Sun conjunct Saturn. You are being given cosmic help on these dates, so heed them.

While you may feel very adamant about getting this done on time, you need to consider that the person you are separating yourself from is still a person with a heart and feelings. This isn't the time to zip right through to the end; you have shared a part of your life with this person, and they might not have imagined that their February would be this traumatic.

So, go easy on them as well as on yourself. Let the conversation come naturally, and don't forget that you were once friends; while it's hard to remember that point, it's what got you to this place, and perhaps you can tap into that friendly attitude when it comes to breaking up. Hey, stranger things have happened, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 8, 9, 14, 22, and 27. You definitely mean business when you say you want 'out' of the relationship you're presently in. You will want to get the most of your choices by employing the powers that be, and you will find that on these days, during these transits, you will make your best and wisest moves: Mars with Neptune, the New Moon in Aquarius, Mars conjunct Pluto, Venus conjunct Mars and Mars square Jupiter.

What's required of you during this month is real patience, as you cannot make this breakup happen overnight; it requires thought and agreement. You aren't just splitting on this person. This is something the two of you have discussed, and while this month may provide the actual ending, it will still be hard on both of you.

What you have to look forward to is very, very good, but don't step over your partner's head just to get to the other side. It's really a matter of one day at a time during this breakup. Yes, it will be completed, and you'll be as free as a bird, but it doesn't just happen in a minute; you have to remain cool and respectful. This isn't a race to the end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.