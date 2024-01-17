January 18 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

January 18, 2024, brings us the Taurus Moon trine Mercury, and this brings great good fortune to those of us with love on our minds. This transit allows us to get in touch with who we are, what we believe in, and what makes us tick, which in turn lets us show other people that our love is true. We are trustworthy and competent during the Taurus Moon trine Mercury, and those who love us will feel very good about being near us.

Mercury is the planet that rules communication and intellect, and this helps us to express exactly what we feel on this day, January 18, 2024, to the folks we love, most especially to our romantic partners. Because the Taurus Moon trine Mercury is grounded in love and emotion, we mean well and our point comes across as true and loving.

What the Taurus Moon trine Mercury brings couples is the willingness to accept and exchange love. Nobody's fighting this transit, and for three zodiac signs, we may just find that this day, January 18, 2024, brings us closer to our partners than ever before, simply because we are open, vulnerable and trusting.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 18, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you may notice happening on this day, January 18, 2024, is that communication with your partner is really easy, and that's something worth mentioning as it's not always this way. During the Taurus Moon trine Mercury, you'll find that the two of you can come to conclusions faster and that whatever you do come up with seems to be made with mutual respect for the other person. You, Virgo, are polite and well-mannered on this day, and that's quite different for you.

You'll start to feel as though there really is something to this 'kindness' thing, as you don't have your usual defenses up, and when you relate to your romantic partner, it might give you that zippy feeling of starting something new. You'll find that during the Taurus Moon trine Mercury, all things are possible, even transformation and change, within the context of the relationship.

What might surprise you about this day, January 18, 2024, is how open YOU are and how ready you are to mentally process whatever your partner suggests. While you generally like to question everything before saying 'yes' to it, which isn't an altogether bad trait, you'll find that there's a crazy kind of freedom involved with just giving yourself over to the trust you have in your partner. This brings the entire day to a new level ... and you like it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Days like this one, January 18, 2024, don't come often enough for you, as this day has you believing in love again; not that you ever stopped, but the Taurus Moon trine Mercury will have you smiling from ear to ear, knowing that the feeling is good. You'll feel free and easygoing around your lover on this day, and they will have no reason to complain, either. What happens on this day is the stuff that builds strong foundations in love, and you will experience this fully.

What makes you happiest about the influence of the Taurus Moon trine Mercury is how it brings about this emotional stability in the relationship; it's as if the two of you have nothing better to do than just enjoy the day and each other's company. There are no little nagging topics that either of you want to air, and whatever does come up seems to be handled with grace and kindness. This makes you happy.

It's very easy to feel happy during the Taurus Moon trine Mercury because this transit really covers a lot of ground; you are aware of each other as living, sensitive people and you both feel you have the kind of care and empathy to live up to what it means to be a 'partner. Communications go so smoothly that you might not even feel the need to use words. You are psychically connected to your loved one on this day; your language is love itself.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing you may get out of this day, January 18, 2024, it's the earthly pleasure of simply 'being' with your romantic partner. Not a lot is required of you on this day, and during the Taurus Moon trine Mercury, you'll see that just being in the same room with the one you love does the trick. Neither of you has much to say, and that's an oddly amazing feeling, as you are also not compelled to express yourselves.

Imagine living in perfect peace and harmony with your romantic partner. While this may sound like an ideal way of being, it is certainly something that can be achieved during the Taurus Moon trine Mercury. It may not last forever, but ... what does? You are at peace with the idea that this day is, indeed, special, and what makes it so is that it won't last. The acceptance of impermanence allows you to appreciate the fleeting moments.

So, this day, January 18, 2024, is for going with the flow, as the flow seems to be very gentle and calm during this time. With the Taurus Moon trine Mercury on high, you have to know that should something come up, all it takes is a quick check-in with your partner to see if it's OK, but outside of that, this day provides you both with a sturdy foundation on which to built the rest of your relationship. While it may not last, it most certainly will teach you that this kind of love is possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.