3 Zodiac Signs Find Change Difficult On January 18, 2024

On January 18, 2024, three zodiac signs are in for a rude awakening, and it all has something to do with being reluctant to change, especially when we know that change must take place. We will fight this oncoming change tooth and nail, and during the transit of Moon square Pluto, it will be very obvious to us that we may just lose this battle.

While some of us might become big tantrum-throwing babies on this day, the idea that the change before us is inevitable is only going to infuriate us all the more. We clearly do not want this change to happen, and with Moon square Pluto in the cosmic sky above us, we will see that the inevitable is about to win out, and that's a hard one to swallow.

January 18, 2024, shows us that we've been living in a dream world and that the dream is just about to end, and in a very rude and loud way. We don't want to accept the reality that is staring down the barrel at us. We want things to remain 'our way' and we know, deep down inside, that change is a-coming and there's nothing we can do to prevent this big transformation ahead.

Three zodiac signs find change difficult on January 18, 2024

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you want to know on this day, January 18, 2024, is that you are right and that you've always been right about a certain thing. What you don't want to hear is a flock of naysayers, all telling you that you're wrong and that if you continue on this way, you'll prove that you are deluded. You know that you are NOT deluded and during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you won't appreciate the noise coming from the mouths of other people.

What's going on is that you feel that change is coming. And rather than understand that it is inevitable, you, in your Aries-warrior way, will fight it. You want to defend your stance as you believe in yourself, and that's truly fantastic. However, you are becoming rigid at a time when fluidity is needed. This will end up hurting you more than helping you, Aries.

You are very proud of what you've accomplished, but you've lost interest in progressing with it. You feel it's a good thing, so why fix what isn't broken? What's needed for you, however, during Moon square Pluto on January 18, 2024, is for you to start thinking progressively, as what you've created needs to move. Stagnation is not going to remain cool during Moon square Pluto. You need to learn to accept change.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There is so much that you've denied, and during Moon square Pluto on January 18, 2024, you might find that all the realities are starting to knock on your door, demanding your attention. What this basically means is that there's been something that you have consciously pretended doesn't exist and now that it's way past due. The universe is absolutely showing you that this thing DOES exist. It's time for you to open your eyes and admit the truth.

This will not come easily to you, and because Moon square Pluto is all about transformation, you may find that you are trying even harder to deny the truth. You see that it's slipping away and that you can no longer cling to your delusion, even though you want it to stay in place so very desperately. Some things are just not easy to accept, and yet, when the timing is right, as it is on this day, January 18, 2024, there is no denying the truth.

You could say that this day brings karma around to you, and while you might see that as scary, the truth is that it's really quite freeing. Something you've been denying all these years is finally out in the open, and if you allow it to happen and you don't stand in the way of this kind of momentum, then you might live to see another day brightly and more positively. This day brings potential; it's up to you to take it and run with it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It makes sense that you have held on to a certain way of doing things for so long that by the time transformation rolls around, you might be hesitant to get on board with it. January 18, 2024, brings about one such day, and because the transit of Moon square Pluto is so close to your Scorpio heart, you may find that this is a hard day to deal with because, in all truth, you don't want to change. You like the way things are and you see no point in all this eruption.

Still, the world around you seems to need you to move forward and while that might seem grand or haughty, you aren't really interested in changing your ways, even if you know in your heart that you might do better with a little personal transformation. During Moon square Pluto, you will be shown that something about you is archaic, and that's what's going to blow your top. you don't want to be connected with anything that's that old and redundant.

This is more than likely a professional situation and one that you will defend, even though you realize that 'they' are right in this case. You don't know what you dislike more: the fact that you need change or the fact that someone else is telling you that you do. January 18, 2024, presents you with an ego-burn, but it is something you will get past and make the best of. You are capable of transformation and you know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.