3 Zodiac Signs Feel Sad Without Love On January 17, 2024

The Half Moon in Aries, which arrives on January 17, 2024, may leave us feeling drained or perhaps ... incomplete in our ways. As we all know, we are very influenced by the phase of the Moon, and during this particular phase, we may find that we just don't have the energy for much.

We know we can rely on the fact that we will be fully restored, just like the Moon itself, in time, but as of this day, January 17, 2024 ... some of us are just ... pooped.

And, when we're pooped, it's hard to see straight. We may find that during the Half Moon, we misinterpret things. On this day, because of our lack of energy, three zodiac signs may feel unloved or discarded, but that doesn't mean we are.

It only implies that this is how we feel. Our perception is off during the Half Moon; we know we want more but we don't feel we're getting 'any.'

So, this day comes with its challenges, that is for sure. The three zodiac signs that are slated to feel it all will walk away slightly dissatisfied as January 17, 2024, seems so ... anti-climactic. Perhaps all we really need is a hug or a kind word from a friend, as we are feeling vulnerable and emotionally incomplete during the Half Moon.

Three zodiac signs feel sad without love on January 17, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're already someone who feels the phases of the Moon as if they were your guides and on this day, January 17, 2024, you will once again take it upon yourself to get close to the Half Moon and, in return, it will bring you a feeling of incompletion. You may not know 'how' to feel on this day, as all you get when you search your heart is that feeling of unbalance as if something has to give.

You don't feel as though you are here on this day in the way that you almost feel invisible. While, of course, this isn't true, it's not unlike you, Cancer, to take that feeling all the way. You can't shake the feeling of not being there, as if everyone has somehow forgotten you. This is common, and we all feel this way now and then. For you, however, it's bound to happen during the Half-Moon on January 17, 2024.

What's really going on is that you are giving in to a weak spell and while this is something that happens to all of us, January 17, 2024, seems to really tap into this weakness of yours and makes you feel as though this is all you have. You will regain your strength and your positive outlook, so think of this day with its Half Moon as something temporary. It's as temporary as any other phase of the Moon, ever-shifting, ever returning.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you may feel as though nobody loves you on this day, January 17, 2024, you also know in your heart that that's just you indulging in negative thinking, which you do from time to time. During the Half Moon, you might even blame other people for not being attentive to you.

If you let yourself go too far with that kind of thinking, you'll attribute their lack of attention to them not loving you. In other words, you are prone to creating drama and on this day, January 17, 2024, you will have a go at it.

During the Half Moon, you'll feel a bit drained, as if you are being emotionally siphoned. The Moon pulls at you and you feel it. You tend to misunderstand the intentions of others simply because you are trying to relate their actions to you, and they may not have you in mind during this time, which is normal and natural. You feel as though you are 'owed' something, which, in fact, you are not.

At some point during the day, you'll realize that you are, indeed, asking for too much and that the less you receive, the more you will misinterpret, meaning if you don't get the attention you crave simply because other people have their own lives to live on this day, January 17, 2024, you'll take it personally and make it into a big deal. You'll go as far as to accuse people of 'not loving you,' which really isn't the case, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've already made up your mind and in a stubborn and odd way, you'll stick to the idea that nobody loves you and that you are all alone in this world. Of course, you are not alone, but there's a strange comfort that you take in thinking that you are.

During the Half Moon on January 17, 2024, you might even make this kind of thinking into a grand fantasy, one which you can build on. The thing is, you are tired of people and you'd rather see them as unloving. In this way, you give yourself a good excuse as to why you don't need to be social anymore.

During the Half Moon, all sorts of emotions come up for you, Pisces, and while you could easily fall into the trap where you feel sorry for yourself, you'd rather be on top of that plan and perceive it all as 'meant to be.' What this means is that you don't want to know that you are loved because that would mean you'd have to reintroduce yourself to friends and family, and you've only just started to pull away successfully.

So, this day, January 17, 2024, shows you that you really can go either way with this. You can stand firm in the belief that you are unloved, or you can test the waters again to see if your theory is true. If you are, for some reason, wrong, you can retake a chance and get yourself out there where you used to be ... as you were once happy to have friends, lovers, family and social acquaintances.

