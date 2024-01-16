3 Zodiac Signs Learn Patience On January 17, 2024

We may need to learn a bit of patience on January 17, 2024, especially if our horoscopes feel rougher than usual on this day. When we talk about a 'Half Moon, ' we're generally referring to how it looks when we gaze up into the sky, but astrologically, the Half Moon refers to its early transit phase. What this means for us, down here on Earth, is that the Moon's influence on us is just beginning; and on this day, January 17, 2024, we could call the transit of the day a Half Moon in Aries, and that means we're just about to experience the power of Aries in our lives.

This is always a good thing, but depending on how we handle ourselves during such a celestial power surge, we may end up with a little too much dynamic energy on our hands. Three zodiac signs tend to go overboard during a Half Moon in Aries, as this day also brings with it an overt challenge and perhaps even an obstacle or two.

While this day, January 17, 2024, maybe a good day to argue a point or prove to someone that we love that we know what's best for them, this is also the kind of day where we run ourselves ragged trying to prove that point. We may 'think' we are in the right on this day, but Half Moon in Aries energy may show us that we still have a long way to go.

Three zodiac signs hwo learn patience on January 17, 2024, thanks to their rough horoscopes:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know that you want someone in your life to work with you on something, and you haven't gotten up the nerve to ask them yet if it's OK. Still, the time has come and you think you dare to come out with it on this day, January 17, 2024, and that's because during the Half Moon in Aries, you will feel a rush of strength that makes you feel as though you can do this. What's not on your side, however, is the idea of having your thoughts together ... you don't.

So, your conundrum of the day is that you've got the nerve but you don't have the plan in order. Basically what this refers to is that you want something to change in your love life, and yet you don't know how to say it straightforward or in a way that your partner will actually understand. You've been in this position before and you've disliked the feeling, and that uncomfortable feeling may join you again on this day, January 17, 2024.

The last time you said what was on your mind, things worked out well for you, and so you believe in your ability, but you don't have the right words as of yet, and that's why the Half Moon in Aries drums it into you that if you're not ready now, it's not going to work. This day may have you second-guessing yourself, which, in a way, might be a good thing for you as it will have you finessing your thoughts for the right moment.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You might find that the Half Moon in Aries disturbs you so much that you struggle to control yourself. You may find that if you aren't patient, you could blurt out the wrong words at the wrong time and that you don't know the difference between right or wrong in this case. You feel restless during this transit, and even though you feel as though you are doing whatever you're doing for all the right reasons, you may end up hurting someone's feelings if you push through.

There's also a mild kind of confusion circling you as you aren't sure if you want to be alone or with people. On the one hand, you crave companionship as it will take your mind off the heavier topics that have weighed you down as of late, but you're also not so sure you have it in you to be polite enough around people so as to not scare them all away.

During the Half Moon in Aries, you are short-tempered and on edge, and the worst of it is that you don't know why. This could cause you to act out emotionally and end up doing something impulsive and, well, wrong. That's how the 'hurt feelings' part comes in; your intentions are all over the place on this day, January 17, 2024, and you may end up saying the wrong thing at the wrong time.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If putting your foot in your mouth is the goal of the day, then you'll try not to be hugely successful during the Half Moon in Aries on January 17. You really do think you're right, most of the time, and while you believe that's a good thing, you tend to be a little too righteous and blunt with your opinions, so you will learn to be patient and wait. You do believe in yourself, Sagittarius; no one can take that away from you. However, this belief tends to bulldoze over others as it will during the Half Moon in Aries.

Because you might not want to hear what others have to say in response to your pushy attitude, you will shut your ears and pretend not to hear. What makes this day rough for you is the fact that not everyone wants to hear what you have to say, and because your ego might be a little more fragile than at any other time, you'll find fault in them ... not you.

Placing the blame on others is typical during a Half Moon in Aries, and because you are powered by Aries energy, an energy that has always done well for you, you might find that you are using this gift for all the wrong reasons. Yes, you are powerful and a great thinker, but this day might be better off used for meditation and contemplation rather than preaching and showing off.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.