3 Zodiac Signs Feel Emotionally Needy On January 14, 2024

Whenever we have a transit such as Moon conversing with Jupiter, we get a chance to see what it feels like to be a sponge for love. We just can't soak in enough of the stuff. Jupiter transits show us that we are somewhat unlimited.

Three zodiac signs will feel super needy on January 14, 2024. It's Aries, Taurus and Gemini who are starved for more love and affection on this day.

We can apply this to the imagination, to love, to gluttony ... Jupiter is all about limitlessness and expansion, and when love is the topic, when the planet speaks softly with the Moon, we're talking about not being able to get enough love.

Three zodiac signs will experience this BIG TIME on this day, January 14, 2024, and the fortunate part is that we will attract exactly what we need. While, on any other day, we may come across as needy, this day will show us that we are justified in wanting to be marinated in love. We ask we get; that's all there is to it.

What's interesting about Moon and Jupiter is that the positivity that it comes with permeates everything. In contrast, we might feel inhibited by the idea of being 'this needy' one day. It will be on January 14, 2024, that we think there is no such inhibition. We are freely desirous, needy and wanting, and we get what we want because, well, we are irresistible ... what else?

Three zodiac signs feel emotionally needy on January 14, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This day, January 14, 2024, is all about how you pour it on, and this refers to your charm and charisma. You want to be loved, and you're not going to sit around waiting for it to show up in microdoses, nope. You want your romantic partner to step up and show you what they are made of, romantically, because if they don't, then there's going to be a problem here. During the transit of Moon with Jupiter, you don't just want to be loved; you demand it.

And what else would anyone expect of you, Aries? You aren't the person who hangs out delivering covert statements that imply you need a little sumptin-sumptin to get you by. No, you are the person who comes clean with your thoughts and when it comes to love, you tell it like it is. You're not here to waste time anymore, and your partner is going to get an earful on this day, January 14, 2024.

Hey, hey ... it's not like you're asking for anything other than what you believe is due to you; you're fair. You just want love. And if you are fortunate enough to have someone who loves you, then you don't want them to hold back. Because what is life, if not a play of consciousness, that demands a good show? You are here to be loved and you don't want to pretend that it's any other way. Moon and Jupiter shows you that you may be needy, but ... so what? At least you're real.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel that on this day, January 14, 2024, you might as well give it one last go before you totally give up on grabbing all the affection you can get, and during Moon and Jupiter, you go for it. You have a really great relationship with your partner, but they've started to become a little 'lax' in their romantic displays of affection, and you're not ready to give that up. In fact, you'll never be ready for that and on this day, you let them know you are emotionally needy.

The fun part is that they catch on quickly and they show up for you in flying colors. Your partner loves you very much, and they know they tend to sleep on you, leaving you wondering if they are even conscious of your need for love and affection. They are completely aware of it; they're just ... lazy. January 14, 2024, has you feeling charged up with the kind of confidence that lets you speak up so that they know what's on your mind.

You are not going to let this relationship slip into the doldrums, and on January 14, 2024, you'll feel as though the need for affection, hugging and kissing is so real that you'll burst open if your partner doesn't start paying attention to you. And so, you make it known and they respond ... well. They feel it too; Moon and Jupiter lets them know as well that love is here to be experienced and that they should jump on in and feel the love. It's all good.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are someone who always takes in all there is to be had when Moon and Jupiter comes to town, and that is also representative of how you feel on this day, January 14, 2024, when it comes to your capacity for love and affection. You, like Jupiter itself, are limitless; you feel as though you were put on the planet to love and be loved and when you find that you're comfortable enough with a person, then you let it all hang out.

On January 14, 2024, you will express your desire to be adored by your romantic partner, and lucky you, your feeling will be reciprocated because ... who could resist you, Gemini? Yes, you are not always the easiest person in the world to get along with, but when you're good ... you're very, very good, and during Moon with Jupiter, you're just about the best there is. You feel as though this day was selected for you to experience as much love as possible, and in a way, you'd be right.

So, let's just chalk this day off to a hug-filled event where all the affection you crave is delivered to you on a silver platter. Everyone needs love and for you, you just happen to be emotionally available for it on this day, January 14, 2024. You are honest with yourself and you know what you need, and thankfully, you have a romantic partner who is ready, willing and able to step up and complete the task for you. Enjoy your day, Gemini.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.