How 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Can Create More Luck In Love This Week

The luckiest thing you can do for yourself in love in this week is be more mindful of your surroundings and the people in it.

After all, even great relationships are doomed to fail if the individuals in them don't acknowledge the envy or meddling of others around them!

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best experiences in love if they lean into this wisdom — namely, Goat, Tiger, Snake, Horse and Rabbit — but the message is valid for the other zodiac signs too.

The I Ching hexagram of love is Thunder over Mountain (#62). It's reminding us that, in love, it's best to aim for small wins instead of ideals that may or may not be grounded in reality. Whether you are single or in a partnership, you will benefit from being more present at the moment so that you can do this.

So try to be more open-hearted this week, listen without motives and trust your intuition. You'll be surprised by the lucky turns that manifest for you. Who knows? You may just strengthen the bond between you and the person you are interacting with, thus unlocking a whole world of adventures that feature just the two of you! Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who can create the luck they need to be the luckiest in love.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love this week:

1. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, if you are single, don't let the past hold you back from reaching for true love. Your luck is strong and will help you shed the unnecessary baggage so you can fly free. It needs your permission to do this. A cord-cutting ritual can definitely speed up this process exponentially.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to focus on the positives, but don't brush the negatives under the rug! Luck is on your side and will help you and your partner understand each other better, resolve conflicts more easily and find more reasons to fall more deeply in love together. Isn't that the goal and dream?

2. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, if you are single, don't ignore the red flags you observe in your dates. Fate is testing your resolve to find your happiness ever after at this time. To win, you must reject the ones who show obvious signs of toxicity and incompatibility. That's where your luck lies.

If you are in a relationship, take some time out for just yourself this week, but communicate clearly with your partner so they know you aren't pulling away from them and are, instead, hoping to grow through peaceful self-reflection. Luck will bring you intriguing insights when you do this, which will pave the path for a stronger future for the two of you.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, if you are single, your luck in love this week depends on you not looking for love at all! Yes, that sounds counterintuitive, but you must trust this guidance. The energy at this time is better suited for self-care and self-reflection. This will enable you to find your true love at the right time in the right place while you are shining from within.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is centered on the truth of your connection. Is this person truly the one for you? Or have you been ignoring that niggle in your heart telling you otherwise? The truth, as they say, will set you free. How else will you know that you are with the right one?

4. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, make time for your friends and family instead of filling your social calendar with random dates. Your luck in love depends on this because most of you are very close to meeting the right one and your friends (or family) will play a big role in introducing the two of you to each other.

If you are in a relationship, stand your ground and don't let outside influences ruin the camaraderie between you and your partner. Karma has got your back. So, all you need to do is stick to your principles and what you know is right in your heart. Anyone who tries to break up the peace between you and your boo will find themselves in deep waters soon.

5. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you are single, spend some time writing the love story that you want for yourself. Your manifestation powers are strong now. Once you focus on what you truly want, luck will help bring your desires to life!

If you are in a relationship, now's the time to take everything to the next level and start discussing about the future. Your luck in love is strong, especially if you and your partner are ready to move in together or are thinking of purchasing a home. So go, seize your destiny!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.