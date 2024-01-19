Why This Weekend Brings Beautiful Horoscopes To 5 Specific Zodiac Signs

This is a special time for the five zodiac signs. Namely, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Leo and Aries will have the best horoscopes under the influence of the changing Sun and Pluto on January 20th. First of all, the transiting Moon will be moving through Taurus to Gemini this weekend.

So, you can expect matters to be more focused on the self and how the world at large impacts the average human. That means people will be more likely than not to take offense to personal slights but also more open to hands of friendship and spontaneous calls to have fun.

How you balance this dichotomy in your life will determine how the ending of Capricorn season will go for you. But, in general, those who choose to radiate positivity and free-spiritedness will have the best experience now.

A few astrologically significant events will also happen. Pluto will officially enter Aquarius on January 20 (Saturday) at the same time as the Sun shifts from Capricorn Season to Aquarius Season. So expect some powerful changes over the weekend, especially on the collective scale.

Looking at the world through the lens of what's possible, instead of fixating on what exists already, will help you align yourself with this cosmic shift. Who knows? You may yet discover your maverick side.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes before Capricorn season ends:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Health & studies

Cancer, the end of Capricorn season is going to be extremely significant for you from the perspective of your life path and soul growth. The cosmic forces are on your side. So, you can expect positive changes and intuitive nudges in the directions that will be the most beneficial for you.

You are also urged to pay special attention to your health and your education this weekend if you are an active student. Those who are not students will benefit from embarking on a new learning adventure, whether that's learning a new language, picking up a creative hobby, or enrolling in an online course.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Mindfulness & observation

Gemini, you are in a transitional phase of life right now where one chapter is ending and another will begin soon. Use this time to tie up loose ends and cut cords with toxic situations and individuals. It will help you enter the new phase with a spring in your step.

In this regard, you will benefit from being more mindful and paying close attention to the people and situations around you. You'll know exactly what to do next if you can do this.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Luxury & self-care

Taurus, this is your time! So be prepared for positive experiences coming your way. In fact, if you focus on self-care, and you will find yourself perfectly aligned with the blessings that are here for you.

The second half promises to be more slow and indulgent, but you will do well if you use that time to reflect on your life and what you want to accomplish in the near (and far) future. Journaling is an excellent activity in this regard.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Self-development

Leo, your intuition is strong before the ending of Capricorn season, especially in the first half. So, pay close attention to the eerie nudges and random thoughts that come to you. Some of you may even uncover hidden talents. The cosmic forces have got your back and are supporting your special gifts.

You are also urged to focus on self-development over the weekend. Whether you choose to work on your self-esteem, communication skills, physical appearance, or something else, as long as you do it with the intention of growing into the best version of yourself, you will be golden.

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Athletics/Thinking like an athlete

Aries, before Capricorn season ends on January 20, be more thoughtful of your surroundings and your future. Impulsive action will be your downfall now. If you can remain patient and receptive to intuitive hits from the universe, you will find yourself on the fast track to fulfilling all your goals.

You are also encouraged to think like an athlete this weekend. How do good teams function in sports? How do solo players become extraordinary? You can even engage with athletics yourself to take in the wisdom through action.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.