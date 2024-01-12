Heartache Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 13, 2024

Nothing lasts forever ... not even pain. Heartache is such a cruel experience, isn't it? It comes on strong and we feel as though we can never really 'end' it by the power of our own will. It's as if heartache is its entity, and its power is something we cannot control, even when we most sincerely wish it would stop.

There is good news for those who suffer heartache on this day, and if you are one of the three zodiac signs most susceptible to the powers that come with the Pisces Moon on January 13, 2024, then you will see that your heartache may finally be on its last legs. Nothing lasts forever, friends, not even heartache. Somehow, some way ... it stops, just like that.

Being that we can't control how our hearts react to the oppressive nature of heartache, we are at its mercy. However, during sensitive transits such as the Pisces Moon, we get a reprieve and on this day, we get to experience that upside of impermanence. It really is over. We can trust in this. We can breathe again, and most of all, we can permit ourselves to live again. It's OK, it really is.

Three zodiac signs whose heartache ends on January 13, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Yes, it's over. You may not trust that, but as of January 13, 2024, you need to listen to your heart, Aries, as it is telling you that something has changed. What's changed is that you are no longer a slave to the heartache that has dominated your life and it is finally time for you to give yourself a break. During the Pisces Moon, you will be very much in touch with the idea that what you've held on to for so long no longer exists ... as pain.

You have defined yourself in terms of this pain; you have created an entire identity as a reaction to the heartache you've been experiencing for so long, and you are not used to the idea that you could actually be released from it. Well, Aries, you can and on this day, January 13, 2024, you will be. You've paid your debt to this pain and you no longer owe your heart one more day of duty. You feel it, and you know this is true.

During the Pisces Moon, you are able to recognize that the heartache that's kept you in check for so long has finally dissipated into nothingness. Now, it is a memory, but it has no function; it's been deactivated. There is no more use for the heartache, no more poetry, no more blame, no more excuses. It's time to move along now, and that means you have to permit yourself to grow. You can do this, Aries. If anyone can do it, you can.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might not know what it's like to spend a day without your good buddy, heartache, as this has become part and parcel of your entire world. You don't know what it feels like to be without your crutch, as this heartache of yours has become a central figure in your life. On January 13, 2024, during the Pisces Moon, you may see that, for the first time in forever, you do not feel that 'thing,' that nagging ache that has always kept you in pain.

During the Pisces Moon, you are keen to what's going on in your heart. You feel something has shifted, and while you aren't sure you want to let go of this heartache, you'll find that when it goes, it's not asking for permission; it's going. If you are kind to yourself, you'll let this freedom permeate your soul, as you really are free now, Virgo. You aren't required to hold on to this heartache for an entire lifetime; it's time to let go.

Who knew that January 13, 2024, would be the day you let go of your heartache? It's happening, and with the help of the Pisces Moon, it's on a trajectory for success. Soon, you'll be able to know what it's like to live without the senseless burden of continuous heartache. Once you get a taste of this kind of freedom, you'll recognize that the rest of your life will be spent in happiness. You are free now, Virgo. Enjoy the liberation as you earned it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Something kicked in for you, Sagittarius, and it started as soon as the new year began. You feel determined to be happy, and while that is something that comes very naturally to you, you also come with your stock of heartache, and this is something you never felt comfortable letting go of. It's as if you've held on to it for reasons not even you understand, and on this day, January 13, 2024, you will feel as though there is no need for it anymore.

This is because, during the Pisces Moon, you will see that the heartache you've kept alive is a choice. If you search your heart, you'll find that you really don't feel the same anymore and that the heartache that once burned with the fury of a thousand suns has dimmed into near-nothingness. So, why, then, would you honor such a diminished feeling? January 13, 2024, allows you to accept that you are the one in charge now.

Taking responsibility for your heart is a fear in itself, but you are a seeker of the truth, and the truth shows you that you are not feeling the pain you have always believed was real. There is no pain. There is no heartache. The past is the past and you have no business looking to it to refresh the pain. You have no interest in being held back, and as of this day, January 13, 2024, you will know in your heart that it's time to move forward bravely.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.