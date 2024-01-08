5 Zodiac Signs With The Most Hopeful Horoscopes On January 9, 2024

The energy today, on January 9, 2024, has a contemplative quality to it. You will benefit from taking things slow and easy and making sure all your affairs are in order as the hours go by. Try not to pack too many things into your schedule! You will miss the blessings of the day if you do.

Of course, five zodiac signs stand to have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Gemini, Capricorn, Pisces, Cancer and Leo. There's something here for the rest of the signs, too. Also, despite the sky being heavily concentrated on the Sagittarius-Capricorn side of the zodiac wheel today, the energy seems to be focused more on the other end in the Cancer-Leo region.

It's almost like all your public actions and decisions, quests for higher learning and involvements with the wider world will have a dramatic effect on your private life and personal space today (whether you anticipate it or not). So, be extra mindful as you go about the day.

If your intuition nudges you to pull back or take your foot off the pedal, listen to it. It's the universe coming to your aid to prevent a bad turn. This is especially true if you feel as if you have to choose between spending time with your family or rejecting them in favor of your career. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 9, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 9, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Gemini, you are urged to pay attention to your finances today, especially if you've been thinking of reorganizing your household budget. New doors will open for you in the near future and you will need all the resources in your possession (and your talents) to make the most of the lucky turn.

Also, if you feel called to, spend some time on interpretive dancing today. As in, put on some music and allow your body to flow as it pleases. You may feel awkward at first, especially if you are not used to this, but after a few minutes, your inner self will take over and something beautiful will emerge from that.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Detail-oriented work

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Capricorn, today's the day to follow your heart, especially if you already know who you want as your Valentine in February. The energy is also auspicious for new beginnings of the romantic kind and proposals. Make the most of it!

Also, detail-oriented work is being highlighted for you as an area to focus on today. Whether that's in your career or private life, let the metaphorical trees reveal the secrets of the forest.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo & Leo

Best area to focus on: Swimming/fishing

Best time of the day: 6 - 7 am

Pisces, if you feel the need to step away from people and be by yourself, don't feel guilty. The energy today will favor you when you are more introverted or solitary. So, use this time to attend to your well-being and self-care needs.

Also, if you feel called to spend time around water today, it will unlock your natural gifts and talents. You can even relax in the swimming pool and just drift, or spend time next to a river or lake.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Communing with nature

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Cancer, stand your ground and be loyal to your decisions. You have the full force of the cosmos supporting you, so you don't need to be afraid of any naysayer or dim your light to fit in. You are what you make of yourself.

Also, if you feel called to spend some time communing with nature today, you can stroll through a park, watch birds and squirrels outside your window, or enjoy the breeze on your face. Just make sure to write down any intuitive hits or inspiration that comes to you while you do this!

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Food & drinks

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 am

The strongest people never feel the need to bully anyone, Leo. So, if you are stuck in such a dynamic with someone, don't let it dim your shine. The cosmic forces have got your back. You won't even have to move a finger; karma will still get served in your favor.

Also, pay attention to what you consume at this time. It will have an impact on your energetic body and, subsequently, your life. So, if a food or drink is prepared with love and with ingredients free of cruelty (whether vegan or non-vegan), you are good to go.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.