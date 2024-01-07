Love Horoscope For January 8, 2024 Improves Honesty In Relationships

Love is everywhere, and it can be found in the small moments when hearts can be transparent and authentic about emotions. We are being given a gift this weekend — truth. With the Moon and Venus in brutally honest Sagittarius raw truthfulness with ourselves and others can begin. Here's what this means for your love horoscope on January 8, 2024. Check out yours, using your Sun, Moon or Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, January 08, 2024:

Aries

You want what you want, Aries, and when the Moon pairs with Venus in Sagittarius, it can be hard for you to accept anything other than what you say. You may be willfully independent at this time.

So, notice if you become slightly more non-committal or needing your personal space. This can be a wonderful time for self-exploration if you're single or have a me-day apart from your significant other. It's also a great day to go out on an adventure or trip with the one you love.

Taurus

You want to know that the deal is sealed and done, Taurus. But, that isn't how love works. Everyone is on a different page, even when a partnership is running smoothly. You can learn all you can about a person, but there is always one more item, idea or experience to reveal leading to a new discovery.

Today is made for sharing secrets, but it's also a day to accept partnership at its highest level. How do you make your partner's life easier? And in turn, ask for what you need so that person can easily step into the areas where you need more support as well.

Gemini

There's a meeting of the minds that may begin today when the Moon aligns with Venus in your sector of partnerships. There can be some smoothing over of difficulties. You may feel like you are able to be more open and receptive — and they as well.

It's not easy to be honest and forthright, as often takes place when the Moon is in Sagittarius. However, these raw truths help you and your partner to grow stronger, more resilient and capable as a team.

Cancer

A partner can either elevate you and help you to become a better person or they can bring you down. What matters is that your lifestyle choices are compatible and that you are able to see value in what you both need.

Health-related matters come to the forefront, and it could involve investing money into things like life coaching, therapy or books that you can read together.

Venus conjunct Moon is a wonderful energy to work with when you're working together as a team, but if you can't find compromise it can be complicated and hard on your emotions. Try to find the middle ground where you can.

Leo

It doesn't take much to put you in a romantic mood. In fact, you live for stolen moments meant for making memories with the person you love. So when the Moon joins with Venus in your house of romance and creativity, it's you feel the surge of emotional energy.

The universe has open your heart like a flower to fresh rain and it's inviting you to steal a few affectionate touches with your partner. It's a wonderful day for a walk holding hands or if you can't be together the way you'd like, for finding a way to communicate your care.

Virgo

How can you create the right vibe at home? With the Moon tenderly embracing Venus in the sign of Sagittarius, you are eager to make your home welcoming to others. If you're dating, you want to create a space that invites people to stay and hang out with you.

You can start by placing plants in little corners of your room or add a few local art pieces you've collected over the years. You might enjoy a scented candle or a stack of books of authors or poems that make great conversation starters.

Libra

Today was made for improving conversation with a person you love. You can start with actively listening to your significant other's hopes about the future and finding out what they aim to accomplish today.

It's small moments where you are able to connect with your significant other that help bring you closer together.

You can learn so much about each other with a bit of effort. You don't need an excuse to get cozy and chat, but the Moon conjunct Venus can give you a really good reason.

Scorpio

Some couples have that 'it' factor, and you may discover your partner is the perfect person to prove to the world that you are a power couple. You may see an opportunity to enter a business relationship with your significant other.

During the Moon conjunct Venus transit, it's a bit more recognizable where your strengths and opportunities as a couple can be found.

If you've always dreamed about being in a committed relationship with your best friend and someone you could built an empire with, the next few days can open the door to amazingly good things for your financial and romantic future.

Sagittarius

A relationship may not be about you, but it does involve you. It's time to take an assessment of your wants and desires. You are intimately connected with your personal dreams and ambitions.

It's the perfect day to spend some time alone with yourself and get to know you again. You can read a book. Take a nap. Go for a walk or do some personal grooming that's been neglected for too long. If you ever needed an excuse to say no to other things in order to focus on self-care, today is it. Thank you, Moon conjunct Venus!

Capricorn

You may not see the red flags in a relationship, and you may not want to. It's hard to be objective when the Moon connects with Venus in Sagittarius. You are willful and rebellious on days like this when it comes to love.

If you feel like you love someone, you'll cling to your loyalty instead of logic. It's que sera sera, right? Whatever will be, will be. At the end of the day, you want to say you loved and you lived. On days like this one, if that means you take a tumble for betting on your heart, you're are here for it.

Aquarius

Friendship is such a special word to you. You treasure your friends, and if something special, like a romance comes out of a friendship, you feel so fortunate to have been part of a beautiful experience.

The idea of a friends with benefits situation may not have been at the top of your list January 2024, but during the Moon conjunct Venus transit, you may feel drawn toward a friend through a smile, their eyes, and the precious moments you share with each other. Does it have to 'go' anywhere? Maybe not. But you definitely want to embrace every moment you can share.

Pisces

It's your way or the high way, Pisces. You may be the one who draws a line in the sand when it comes to love. You may find certain things intolerable. Dealbreakers, you'll declare them. At the top of your list is the word, 'respect'. You demand it, and you want it.

You desire to have a person in your life who understands your need for privacy and personal space. When the Moon joins forces with Venus in your sector of work, you are willing to put in the time for love, but not unless it gives you what you want — to be put on a pedestal, like you do for the person you have given your heart to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.