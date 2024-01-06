Love Horoscope For January 7, 2024 Teaches Patience In Romantic Relationships

We have a few changes taking place on January 7, 2024, which can result in mixed signals in love. The Moon will be in lusty Scorpio but soon enter freedom-seeking Sagittarius mid-day. Before this deeply emotional Moon changes signs, it speaks to watery Neptune, stoking dreams of love and romance. But, we hit a rude awakening. Father Time, a.k.a Grandpa Saturn, slams the breaks on emotions that aren't rooted in reality.

It can feel like love was in a hurry only to wait. This can be a time to focus on ourselves. During this Moon in Sagittarius, exercise truthfulness with yourself — and others. You may 'think' you want to be all-in, but maybe there are things you need to do first so you can focus on the work of love — the lesson we get when we experience the Moon in Capricorn next week. Here's what this means for all zodiac signs based on your love horoscope for January 7, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 07, 2024:

Aries

They know. If you've been wondering where your partner sees a relationship going, today's Moon square Saturn is a hint that they already know. You may want to invest more time into things with hopes that your partnership will flourish into what you want it to be but remember one thing. Time is precious. You don't get it back. If nothing is being said, that may be noticed enough.

Taurus

A secret crush may be revealed to you soon, Taurus. Someone may not be able to hold back their feelings any longer. While you might not feel the same way, it can still feel like a high compliment to know a wonderful person thought so highly of you. What should you say? The truth, and thank you, of course.

Gemini

Take a break. You may think jumping through hoops to show someone you love them is the way to go. But this time let the person you have your eyes on do some of the work. They may enjoy the opportunity to show you that they love you too.

Cancer

You can learn so much from love, Cancer. One way to start gaining the wisdom necessary to take your relationship to a new level is to study great relationships. Then, once you've gained a few pieces of wisdom, apply it to your own life. Watch your love life bloom.

Leo

You have something here, Leo. Maybe you're afraid to really embrace true love in the way that you have always dreamed. It's hard to imagine that after heartache true love has arrived. But allow yourself to be loved and cherished. It's your turn.

Virgo

A soulmate could be on the horizon. When Saturn speaks to the Moon today, fate has a chance to meet with destiny. When you feel Cupid's arrow strike through your heart, allow yourself to fall into a wonderful emotional experience. Love is something you have always wanted, and it's OK for you to claim it now.

Libra

A romantic opportunity is here for you, Libra. You may be seeing a person in a whole new light. What started off as a friendship could blossom into something so much more. What's better than to fall in love with your friend?

Scorpio

Is it time to move in together? You may find out that your significant other has the same idea as you do: take this relationship to a more serious level. It can be time to start talking about what life would be like under the same roof. Perhaps you can set a plan in place and start testing the waters out in small ways to see how it goes.

Sagittarius

A serious conversation may be happening this week, and you may find it refreshing to air out the things you've been worried about. Don't fear being open and honest. When you keep things to yourself, they have a funny way of coming out later. Say what you need to say now. Live in your truth. It's the best way to love.

Capricorn

One simple change can be the best thing to happen to your relationship. You have an amazing future ahead of you. With Pluto soon moving out of your zodiac sign, a new life is opening to you. It empowers you to take the depth of the wisdom you've experienced all these years and apply it to strengthening yourself and all your relationships.

Aquarius

Romance is what you make of it. Today opens the door to sentimental expressions. Do little things to help you explore the true meaning of love in your personal life. You can buy a gift to show your partner you care. Best of all, attempt to speak in their love language and find out how to help them converse with you on your own.

Pisces

You are maturing, Pisces, and this is what makes you a wonderful life partner at this stage of your life. At times you may have felt unable to be who you wanted to be in a relationship. But a lot of time has passed and you've grown. With Saturn in your sign this year, you've learned so much about yourself, and now you're ready to love someone from the depths of your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.