The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 9

Your one-card tarot horoscope for January 9, 2024 is here with predictions and insights for every zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 09, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Life happens, Aries. There are times when something you typically place at the top of your priority list needs to be bumped down to the bottom. This tarot card indicates a need to think about the way you're doing things this week. What usually works may not right now. Do what you feel makes the most sense.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You have to take a few steps back so you can evaluate what you're doing. Later you can take a few steps forward. Job needs can change. The work you expected may not be there right now. You may experience a delay or set back when it comes to anticipated work or money. Be patient.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

It's going to be OK. Don't worry that this day isn't what you thought it would be. The relationship you're in right now is transitioning. Growing pains in love happens. Do you really intend to leave when the going gets tough? One moment does not have to define the entire future of your partnership. Pushing through and working things out can establish a firm foundation to help your love last a lifetime.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Problems have a funny way of appearing to be bigger than they are. Fear grips you. You get blinded by negative emotions. You feel as though your world isn't safe, so you wrap yourself in a cocoon of self-protection hoping things will go away on their own. You aren't as trapped as you feel. One tiny attempt to escape will show you that you are free to do and be what you want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's a hard day, Leo. You prefer to stay curled up in bed scrolling social media or watching your favorite shows. Adulting can be harder than usual, and you may wish and hope for simpler times. When you feel discouraged, reach out to a good friend for a comforting word. They may know exactly what to say to you to boost your spirit and make it all feel better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Some people just won't ever change. They will forever be who they are, no matter how many facts you spew at them or how much you love on them. This is your time to simply accept that the person you want them to be is never going to show up. Rather than hyper focus on changing your friend, live your life. You don't want to miss out on an opportunity to live.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

When you get into a fight with the person you love it can leave you feeling raw and completely exposed emotionally. Even after an apology, it takes time to recover from hurtful words, actions, and the feeling of betrayal that your person stopped caring. You can learn from this event; figure out where your weaknesses are and start to work on them. Love doesn't have to mean giving over your confidence to someone's opinion. You can learn to be vulnerable but not so much that a person can tear your entire world down emotionally in a single moment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Don't leave your personal objects out for anyone to have access to. Showing a person you trust them does not mean you need to leave your entire house accessible to them. You can keep your privacy and personal space. You can let them stay over when you're home; but don't feel bad if you prefer they don't stay when you have to work or go out with friends.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

There are so many great needs that people must meet in life. You, and your caring nature, want to satisfy them all. If you had all the money in the world, you'd go around helping others. You may be limited in resources, but the fact that you care so deeply is a testament of your love. Do what you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Why do people hide behind spiritual talk? It may be their way of shielding themselves from feeling inadequate or unloved. You may find it disheartening to witness a person who claims to be a certain faith but they aren't living it out. It's not for you to judge, but instead, rather than call them out, maybe pray for them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

You can die of a broken heart, Aquarius, and not even realize it's happened to you until it's too late. If you love someone, you should just let them know. Pride is hard to swallow, but regret tastes much more bitter when it comes to love. Loyalty and good, solid character are hard to ignore, especially when you feel you belong with this person in your life. Why deny the truth when it's all you think about?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Competition can be healthy. Your friend or even your foe may push you to do better. Things you would not have done become game-on for you. Rather than allow a person beat you at what you're good at, you work harder and desire to succeed at a higher level.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.