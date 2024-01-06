5 Zodiac Signs With The Nicest Horoscopes On January 7, 2024

Sometimes, the best thing to happen to a person can be an experience that feels confusing at first or even mildly aggravating, only to reveal hidden depths later or turn out to be divine protection from something dramatic. That's the energy today, on January 7, 2024.

While five zodiac signs — Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces, Virgo and Leo — will have the best experience under this influence, the rest have something in store for them too.

First of all, Pluto, in the last degree of Capricorn, is showing up as the main astrological benefactor today. So be extra observant of subtext, tone of voice, hidden messages and intuitive hits today, especially in group settings. It will protect you from walking straight into an avoidable disaster (or headache).

Sun in Capricorn and Moon in Sagittarius are also here to lend support by reminding us that not everyone is a friend, but neither is everyone a foe. So, one must not paint entire groups of people or situations based on one isolated experience or prejudice. You will grow stronger and sturdier if you can do this.

If you feel called to, spend some time meditating on your pet peeves today. Why are they your pet peeves? The answers may surprise you. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 7, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 7, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Work

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

New memories will be unlocked today, Aries. Are you ready for them? Any time you spend with your best friends today will be time well spent. It doesn't matter what you choose to do. Just make sure there's genuine love and care between all of you and you feel like yourself in their presence.

Also, it may be a Sunday but your career is being highlighted here as an area to focus on. Maybe you need to send an email before it's too late or prepare for Monday so everything turns out well for you. Do what feels right to you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Art & creativity

Best time of the day: 5 am/pm

Sagittarius, it's time to be bold and brave. Also, take some risks in your chosen path (especially if it has a creative aspect to it). You are about to enter a new phase of life soon, and this transition period is all about paving the way forward.

Also, spend some time on creative projects today, whatever they might be. Interesting ideas and inspiration await you here. You may even find something unusual that becomes your muse.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Healthy eating

Best time of the day: 2 am

What goes around comes around Pisces. That's the message of the day for you. Since you are on the best horoscopes list, you are being urged to put positive energy into the universe through acts of kindness, charity and other methods. It will all return to you most unexpectedly and sweetly.

Also, you will benefit from being more mindful of what you eat at this time, especially if your diet cannot be called "healthy" in the technical sense. No matter your dietary preferences, now's the time to add healthier options within those parameters.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Leo

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Your friends will come to your aid today, Virgo. If a stranger does that instead, whether knowingly or unknowingly, know that they are cosmic messengers and must be treated right and with gratitude. They may be the friend you are looking for but don't know yet.

Also, if you feel called to, put on your dancing shoes and let it loose today. Whatever makes you feel happy and free is the right choice, no matter what someone else may say. If someone chooses to join you in the fun, then even better!

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 10 am

Leo, your magnanimous side will be the reason for your blessings today. So be big-hearted and show up for people in a manner that feels right to your compassionate side. Your actions and decisions will decide what unfolds over the next few days to weeks.

You will also benefit from paying extra attention to self-care today. Whether that means getting a haircut, a fresh shave, updating your wardrobe or going to the doctor for a general check-up is up to you. Do what feels right.

