3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love By The End Of The Week

At least we're off and running, and what that refers to is how three zodiac signs will definitely be making the best out of this week when it comes to love, romance, desire and ... friendship.

This is one of those who will love you AND you're my best friend' kinds of weeks, and for couples who need that kind of comfort, well then ... it's on.

Because of the Capricorn effect, we're going to see how many couples feel the need to evaluate their relationships just to see what keeps them together.

This week has us figuring out that so much of what has built our 'foundation' is based on the idea that we actually 'like' our romantic partners. This isn't just a roll in the hay; we seriously like the person we're with.

Because of transits like Moon conjunct Venus, Sun trine Uranus and Moon and Venus later on in the week, we're looking at some seriously fun discoveries between couples.

This is a week set aside for laughter and surprises, but there's also that underlying knowledge that, for these three zodiac signs, what we've got is steel; this is going to last and last and last.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love before the end of the week:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be at a place in your romantic relationship where you almost forgot that it's a 'romantic relationship' as the friendship you have with this person seems to be the most definitive thing about the two of you.

Hey, this is a good thing, and should you both want to bring back the lovey-dovey stuff, then that's as easy as pie. here's the thing, and it's your business as your business alone: you and your partner really ARE friends, and that's exactly as you like it to be.

You'll see that doing it your way is the only way to go, and that's what makes the most sense to you, as well, especially with the New Moon in Capricorn while Capricorn Sun rules the entire week. You've got this beautiful understanding that happens with your partner and it's something only the two of you get, but who cares if no one else can define your relationship. you're happy 'as is' and it's nobody else's business anyway.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Look to January 12 to see how you and your partner react to Moon trine Jupiter as you might find that this is the day when your compatibility is on 'super-mega-wow,' and all you do together is like one big 'yes, I like that too' session. You basically can't go wrong on this day, so please do enjoy it all.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been through the wringer with the person you are in a romantic relationship with right now. Now that you're all squeezed out and fresh for the new day, you'll see that this week brings you nothing but hope and the idea that whatever you've gone through together was there for a purpose. You know now that you can withstand anything because, essentially, you and your mate are best friends.

There's a lot of fun-loving Jupiter energy supporting the two of you during this week, and you'll see that your jokes are totally something only you get. You don't really care about being social, even though you more than likely will get out and about with your partner. There's that secret smiley thing you do with each other that has the other one cracking up at the most inopportune times. This is part of the fun. Making each other laugh at the worst possible time.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: You'll find that your luckiest day fall on the January 10, though it would be hard-pressed to say that any other day this week would challenge anything to do with the relationship. You've got way too much positive, hopeful, expansive Jupiter energy leading the way, so you've got this built-in victory dance coming your way.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Life has surely given you a lesson or two, and when it comes to love, you still don't know if you're doing it right. that's probably why this week feels so good to you. you really don't know what you're doing. And, for some reason, being a little 'out of control' actually feels exciting. It's nice for you to not be the one to steer the relationship and make it all happen. you'll feel as though this week is like a vacation from control. That feels very welcome to you.

You'll also notice that something really nice is happening, and that is the friendship beneath the romance; it's beautiful. You are not reliant on words of love night and day.

While all the trappings of romance are quite lovely, you're just as happy to binge K-dramas all night long while ogling gorgeous actors and actresses. If it's fun, then you and your partner are totally down for it, and this week brings the fun in abundance.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Being practical in love is what gets things done during this week, and you'll see that this all takes place on January 9 during Mercury square Neptune, and on January 11th, during the New Moon in Capricorn. You will be the judge as to whether you take your energy up a notch or keep it on a low simmer during this time. either way, it's all good in the hood.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.