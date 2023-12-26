Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 27, 2023

The tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs is here for December 27, 2023. Here's what to expect this Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You are like a bulldog when you believe in something, aren't you, Aries? But this time you can tell that there's no way to improve or make good of a situation. So, you're cashing in your chips and throwing in the towel. While giving up on something you wanted is sad and leave you feeling disappointed in yourself, try not to internalize those feelings. Sometimes things happen the way that they do because a better situation is coming to you in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Ah, the. magic of true love. It's sweet to think that there are truths behind the idea of fairy tale romance. Not all fairy tales get written in the same way. Sometimes things happen in a way that you didn't expect it to. This tarot card can symbolize the finding of love or the initiating of a new stage of romance such as marriage, a proposal or the decision to be exclusive. One page turn at at a time, eh, Taurus?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are always there for people when they need you, and this isn't something you do out of selfishness or a desire to control their lives. No, instead, you get fulfillment out of seeing the people you love feel fortified and safe. You enjoy being there for people just because. The Empress tarot card indicates your loving and nurturing energy being expressed in a wonderful way today. You are at the epoch of your expression and it will feel so good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

No risk, no gain. If you truly want to go into a business venture, you may have to accept the fact that nothing is 100 percent predictable. There are plenty of business stories where an enterprise didn't do so well at first, and then it improved. You may need to sink before you float, Cancer. The question is are you willing to go through the tough times until you figure out what works? It's a big decision, and one to carefully consider.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are a force to be reckoned with, and you're not going to allow anyone to hold you back or keep you from reaching your goals. You may feel disappointed or saddened that you can't take the friend or partner you thought would always be there by your side. Who knows. Maybe with time, they will find their own way to keep up with you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

There are consequences for each action a person takes. Even when you think a choice won't affect anyone else, it does. Decisions change you, and they also alter the course of your life's journey — either by instilling what you do or taking you on a detour. The Justice tarot card is a reminder card: it means your life matters. You live in a world of natural laws, and those are something to consider each day.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Sensitivity is needed. Sometimes when your life is going so good you want to share your joy with the world But, there are friends who may be suffering a little in silence, and when they see your happy relationship, success at work, or improved health, they are happy for you but also sad ... for themselves. It's nice to do a temperature check with the people who are in your life. Just to make sure your light shines but isn't blinding.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You can push a matter or let it unfold organically. The best thing to do is to allow things to unfold as they are meant to be. There's an old saying, you can't keep something you manipulated to get. Rather than try and enforce your will on a situation, allow the will of the universe to act in the way it was meant to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Some people will say things that just aren't good advice. Their opinion can be so compelling you feel like you need to heed their recommendation. But this is fear-based thinking, Sagittarius. You know better than to allow someone to push you to do something you were not meant to do. Listen to your heart. That's where the wisest information can be found.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Someone is trying to tell you something important, but you're not ready to hear it. Could it be the way the message gets delivered? Is it that you don't respect the tone or the person who is speaking? You might be pushing off a timely message without realizing that you're hurting yourself in the process. Don't just a book by its cover.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You haven't used a skill in some time, so why expect that you'll do it perfectly now? It took time and practice to get where you once where. And, you will need to improve yourself once again. Dust off the cobwebs, Aquarius. A bit of practice can get you back where you need to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You don't have to argue with a person who is deadset on being negative and mean. You can send their calls to voice mail or wait to reply to text messages later. There is no rule book that says you have to answer a call or text immediately. Wait if you need more time. Allow yourself to be emotionally ready.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.