5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of January 1, 2024

Sometimes, the luckiest thing you can do for yourself is to let go of the safety net and decide to stand on your own two feet. How can you know how strong you are if you never give yourself the chance to prove yourself? That's the energy of this week, between January 1 - 7, 2024.

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest under this influence — Monkey, Horse, Snake, Rabbit and Rooster. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Mountain over Fire (#22), changing to Water over Heaven (#5). It reminds us that luck can sometimes spring forth like striking oil in a desert, but if you are not nourished beforehand, you will not be able to appreciate or capitalize on that luck.

So prioritize your self-care and well-being. Don't people-please. Learn to set healthy boundaries. Every act and every decision will eventually help you grow stronger and smarter within. Then, when luck finally finds its way to you, you will know exactly what to do with it. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week between January 1 - 7.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of January 1 - 7, 2024:

1. Monkey: Divine luck

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, your luck this week is absolutely divine! Anything and everything you desire is just one finger snap away. Just make sure to steer clear of toxic people and negative situations, as they can make this luck drain away.

If you feel called to, light some green candles and offer some fruits to the ancestors this week. It's always a good idea to begin the new year by seeking blessings from the beyond. If a child relays a message to you out of the blue, know that they are acting as a divine messenger without realizing it.

2. Horse: Double-down luck

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck this week is strong. It can grow even stronger (or weaker) depending on the force of your willpower. So stay firm and focused. You need to double down on your priorities this week to make sure the good energy flows into the areas it should.

If you feel called to, wear more red outfits this week or wear a red-hued crystal around your neck. It will help you stay aligned with this luck. Of course, you don't have to look like Elmo, but a statement pair of red shoes or red cufflinks will do the job perfectly.

3. Snake: Breakthrough luck

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, never let them know your next move. Live by these words this week because luck is here to help you rise to the top and prove every naysayer wrong, including those who went out of their way to make sure you won't succeed. They will be left gaping on the sidelines while you soar. Call it karma or something else. The universe has got your back.

If you feel called to, do a cord-cutting ritual this week to help you let go of unnecessary burdens and cut energetic ties to people who are not good for you. You can't afford to let anything hold you back right now.

4. Rabbit: Competitive luck

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, take the stage and lean into the spotlight this week because luck is here to help you stand out and blitz the competition. Of course, one week of good luck may not help you achieve lasting success, so be mindful of this influence. You will benefit from focusing on improving yourself even as luck opens doors for you.

If you feel called to, light orange-scented candles or incense in your home this week and place mandarin oranges on your dining table as a centerpiece. It will invite more good luck your way and help maintain the flow of positivity.

5. Rooster: Flower power

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your luck this week is tied to nature and things harvested from it with little/no human additives. So try to live more holistically this week so you can benefit from this good energy (although how you do it is up to you).

Some of you will also benefit from going into nature and communing with it. Whether you do it while meditating underneath a tree or just strolling mindfully in a park is up to you. Plus, flowers will be very lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.