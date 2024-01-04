How Mars In Capricorn Creates Challenges For 3 Zodiac Signs This Week

One way to think of this week, if it just happens to end up a 'rough' one for you, is to know that is notorious for slow starts. So let's immediately put aside the idea that just because it's the first week of the year, we're somehow supposed to have it all together. In fact, most of us don't. High hopes, yes, but action? Maybe not.

We've got a few transits accompanying our weekly journey that remind us that we don't have to become superstars this week and that it's OK to work our way into the status. For the three zodiac signs in particular, the message will be clear: slow down, take a breath and most of all ... this is not a race.

Mercury goes direct on day one of the week and the year, so there's a good sign right there. However, that doesn't mean everything automatically snaps into working order. We've got the reminder transits: Moon opposite Neptune, Mars in Capricorn, a Scorpio Moon and Moon square Saturn to make sure we take our time. There's no need to rush or put too much pressure on ourselves; now that's good advice.

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's one transit in the lineup that really puts you in your place, it's Mars in Capricorn and everything that leads up to it and follows shortly after has something to do with it. How this affects you is in so much as you really want to get on with that rapid change, especially after feeling the rush of inspiration that Mercury direct grants you on the first day. You'll be completely stoked to get your hands dirty, and you'll find that everyone around you is still lazing around, not speeding along ... like you.

At first, this will drive you out of your mind. Where's the spirit of the new year? Why is everyone still asleep at the wheel? You'll go from judging everyone severely to trying your best to forgive everyone for not being as diligent as you are, but what's really getting your goat this week is that you aren't as in control of 'everything' as you'd like to be. You sold yourself a bill of goods that has you thinking that this week should be filled with action and activity, and as it turns out ... you're the only one with any energy.

In a way, it's a humbling lesson for you and one that really doesn't hurt. What makes this week rough for you is that Aries is not enough to take you down; you'll just come to realize that this is how it goes. Everyone works at their own pace, and just because you're raring to change and get started doesn't necessarily mean anyone else is.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What gets to you this week is that you really want to wash 2023 out of your hair, and so you may find that you approach this first week with a little more enthusiasm than is necessary. You will be the one who wants things done now-now-now, and you may find that others are working along the lines of 'I'll get to it when I want-want-want.' If you can forgive them for simply being their person, then you'll get through this week just fine. The question is, can you forgive them?

There's a lot of Mercury energy powering you up this week, and you get it into your mind that, with early transits such as Mercury direct, you are way too clearheaded to stop and think. You just want to produce and create, and because you feel that way, you just think that everyone else does too, which, you will find out the hard way, they don't. With Moon square Pluto coming on January 5, you'll see that you might be the only one you know who is actually feeling charged up for change and progress.

What might take this week down a notch for you is that, in your frustration, you could become a little pushy or authoritarian in your manner, and really, nobody wants to be pushed this early in the year. It's one thing to be someone's inspiration and an entirely other thing to be someone's overbearing boss. Take a breath, Libra ... everything happens in its own time.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The reality of this week is that you feel great and the only problem with it is that the people around you still seem to be celebrating last year, which is not only odd to you but worthless in your opinion. Can they not tell that time has moved on, and why is everyone in your world — both romantic and professional — just lazing around as if they have all the time in the world? Curiouser and curiouser ...

With Mars in Capricorn, you'll be at your bossy best, and to you, that's as good as it gets, but to others, it's cause for the raising of many eyebrows and the shrugs of fellow employees. You may find that, especially after Mercury goes direct, people are annoyed at your chipper mood, as if being happy and productive is too much for others to comprehend. Still, nothing gets you down. You'll do what must be done in spite of the laziness around you.

That is, of course, what makes people resent you. They don't want to be 'just like you' even though they believe being like you is just splendid and a shining example of what everyone should be like in the first week of the year. While you are definitely in a class by yourself, you'll find that your ability to charge on like a warrior will end up with you feeling isolated and lonely.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.