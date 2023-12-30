3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 31, 2023

It's going to be quite the balancing act on this day where our emotions are concerned, as many of us, mainly three zodiac signs, will feel as though we don't know whether to speak up or withhold our feelings. On December 31, 2023, this last day of the year, we will see that many of us simply don't know what to do with our emotions.

We want to be a part of the 'fun' and we want very desperately to believe that the new year is going to bring us everything we desire. We can't help but feel down as the transit of Moon opposite Saturn is here to show us that it might be a better idea not to get our hopes up, as we've experienced so much disappointment in the past. There's a lot of pressure to be someone we're not, and that really rubs three zodiac signs the wrong way, if not all of us.

We want to give ourselves a break on this day, and we want to believe that there will be relief. So much of what these three zodiac signs will go through on this day is all about trying to figure out whether to move forward or stay put. Fear keeps us back, and with Moon opposite Saturn looming on high, we may end up backing out of previously agreed commitments.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 31, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It will be on this day, December 31, the last day of the year you experience a few fears. You grapple with the idea of whether or not you wish to go out and celebrate the incoming of the new year. You might have obligated yourself earlier on, and now that the day is here, you feel as though the last thing you want to be involved with is other people, making merry, wishing everyone good health, etc. While it's a perfectly positive thing, you just happen not to be in a perfectly positive mood on this day.

Mainly, the presence of Moon opposite Saturn takes a toll on you and your mood, and getting out of the house feels like an immense drag to you. Well, you know where that leads ... to your couch, your television and your comfort foods. You might spend this evening on your own or with your partner, but the idea of getting out there and being social? Umm, no. You are not happening.

While you may feel as though you are shirking your sense of duty, you'll deny yourself the pain of guilt, even as Moon opposite Saturn pushes the temptation down your throat; you simply aren't into feeling guilty. The call to stay home is so much greater than the idea of getting up and active with people that you'll just end up following your heart ... straight into the kitchen, where you'll help yourself to the best leftovers you've got. You face

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You might feel a strong sense of obligation during Moon opposite Saturn, and that might have you doing something that you are seriously not into doing, like attending a New Year's Eve party or something similar to that. During the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, you might find that you don't know what to do or what decision to make. You rarely feel this disoriented and yet, you can't figure out if you should stay or if you should go.

That's how December 31, 2023, hits you, and while you might have had it in mind that this was going to be some kind of wonderful big day of joy and celebration, now that it's here, you feel more like ordering take out and just blobbing around like a lump on a log. That's much more your style, as you don't feel like you can't draw up the energy it takes to be your usual Leo self.

During Moon opposite Saturn, you'll be so overwhelmed by your own private emotions that you won't be able to be social. Just the idea of having to get out of the house and do the party thing makes you want to scream. What's probably going to happen is that you will end up not going out, and that, in itself, will calm you down and bring you back to earth.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With all of your heart, you wish to make this last day of the year something special and something that marks off a good year for you. Even though your intentions are good and your heart is in the right place, you may find that December 31, 2023, brings you nothing more than that sinking feeling that this next year is going to be a repeat of the previous one. During Moon opposite Saturn, it's hard for you to have hope, and that's what really brings you down on this day.

You want to be the person in your circle of friends who stands up and shows everyone that the light still prevails. While on some level, you really do believe that all will be well, you can't help but feel dragged down by negativity on this day as Moon opposite Saturn pulls at you from every angle. One of the things that bugs you the most on this day is that you feel as though you are the one disappointing yourself.

This shows up in the form of you not being able to put your foot down and just do what you want to do, which is not much of anything. That Capricorn sense of duty will win out. You'll end up tending to everyone's needs and playing the part of the dutiful family member/romantic partner. You want to be bright and cheery, but Moon opposite Saturn takes that right out of you on this day, December 31, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.