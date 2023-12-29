3 Zodiac Signs Openly Confess Their Love On December 30, 2023

Well, folks, it's now or never, and if we're going out, we're going out with a bang, and what this refers to is the idea that if we want someone to know how we feel about them, 'now' is the moment.

On December 30, 2023, we will recognize 'now' as go-time. During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, if we have something to say, we'd better 'fess up ... and fast.

The Moon represents emotions, instincts, desire and nurturing. This is the celestial body that lets us know that we have to listen to our bodies and follow our hearts.

When the Moon trines the planet Mercury, which rules communication, speed, intellect and knowledge, then we know that we have a mission to complete; we need to speak up. We need to confess. We need to tell the ones we love that we love them.

For three zodiac signs, that compelling feeling will not let us down, and we will follow our hearts and listen to our bodies. These three zodiac signs recognize that time is of the essence, and while coming right out with it takes courage and guts, it's what we have to work with, and so, we do what we need to do on this day during Moon trine Mercury.

Three zodiac signs confess their love on December 30, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've got nothing in your mind but the desire to reach out to the person you love and tell them straight to their face that you love them and wish to be with them. You have a way with words and you plan on using that skill so that you are understood and so that you don't come off as a scary stalker. This is real. As you know, you can be quite pushy or even intimidating if you don't watch your communication style. On December 30, 2023, you won't have to worry because you'll have the transit of Moon trine Mercury on your side.

Communication is a breeze for you on this day, Aries. Because you also feel exceptionally confident, you will absolutely seize the moment and march right on up to the person who has charmed you so. You will let them know what's on your mind. What's also good to know is that you have more than likely practiced this speech, so whatever comes out of your mouth has been vetted. You feel safe and appropriate, and you're ready to make your move.

What you feel most confident about during Moon trine Mercury is that you know what this person likes and that you plan on showing them that you are in harmony with their ideas. While you don't want to overstep your boundaries, you also want them to know that you can handle it, that you don't just have a crush on them, but that you have a lot to offer, intellectually.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's ever going to be a day when you just come right out with it, it will be on this day, December 30, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, and because Mercury events always tickle your psyche, you'll be right on top of it all on this day. You have someone in your life whom you've been hanging out with a lot. You might be friends right now, but you don't want to be kept in the friend zone much longer. You want a romance with this person, and you will present the idea to them on this day.

You already know you're in good hands, as this person has shown you that they are definitely interested in you romantically, but neither of you has taken that final step. What this person may or may not know about you is that you actually feel like you love them, that this isn't just about having a relationship, but more along the lines of settling down together. You don't feel like this is going to be a flash-in-the-pan romance ... this one's real. To you, at least.

On this day, December 30, 2023, you will share what's on your mind with them, and you will do it with bravery and charm. You can't hold back for much longer and you don't wish to miss the magic moment, and that magic moment occurs while Moon trine Mercury is in the sky. Grab your opportunity and confess your love, Gemini. This is the day that allows you success and confidence. Go for it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

December 30, 2023, shows up in your life as the day you confess your love, and you have been planning this day for a while now. You have loved this person from afar for quite some time, and while 'afar' might not actually mean that you don't know them, what you do know is that you don't know them well enough as of yet and that you really want to connect with them on a deeper and more personal level, all of which is possible during Moon trine Mercury.

You have built your life around this day, as well. While that sounds a little grandiose and almost too huge a thought, it's true to an extent and what you wish to do is take your thoughts and make them into something real, and on this day, those thoughts are all about telling the one you love that you love them and that you really want them in your life. You are interested in a long-term romance with this person, and you'll express this to them on this day.

Moon trine Mercury makes communication easy for you, and with your warm nature, you need the temperance that comes with a transit that helps communication become clear and straightforward. This is the day when you let your feelings out and surprisingly enough, you'll have the true gift of gab at your service. You will find that the person you reach out to will be much more receptive than you could ever imagine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.