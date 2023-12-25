December 26 Love Horoscopes Very Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs

Hey, some of us just can't help but keep up the good cheer, and so when December 26, 2023, drops by, we're not only ready for it, but we're also all about that generosity and warmth. If we weren't feeling so good already, on our own, we have the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter to power that good cheer up as high as it goes.

Moon sextile Jupiter is a transit that is the perfect 'day after' event and if we were feeling joyous yesterday, it's as if that was only the appetizer, as today brings the main course. We're looking at emotional well-being, optimism and enthusiasm, social connection and adventure. This is what that simple transit, Moon sextile Jupiter, brings us. Wow.

So, kick back and know that if you are one of the three zodiac signs most susceptible to the bliss power of Moon sextile Jupiter on December 26, 2023, then today is going to be a heckin' good day. Check this out: if you are in love, then you can expect to walk out of this day feeling like a million-billion-zillion bucks, as love is sure to skyrocket on this day. Enjoy it all.

December 26, 2023 is luckiest in love for three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you are right there with the good vibes that Moon sextile Jupiter brings in abundance, you're not exactly taking it all lying down. Today gives you a burst of energy, and this will inspire you to get adventurous with your romantic partner. Don't be surprised if you and your lovey-dovey decide to do something altogether wacky, like seeing a beautiful ornamented tree or getting in the car and going to look at mountain ranges. Adventure is what the spirit of the day goads you into.

On December 26, 2023, you will find that you didn't even realize how much you love to get into adventures, and now that you're on one, perhaps this could lead to more and more. You have a sudden craving for enriching experiences, and seeing that your romantic partner is just as stoked as you are for fun, travel and excitement, you want to start booking trips ASAP. You can't get there fast enough. Holy smokes!

What's also going to be noticeable on this day, December 26, 2023, is this feeling of emotional stability. It's like, FINALLY, you feel at home in your own body, and what that basically means is that because you feel good about life itself, your actual body is feeling more relaxed. Because your relationship with your partner is A-OK, the stress that you've held on to has now melted away, leaving you feeling fine and healthy.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's going to hit you with the positivity stick on this day, December 26, 2023, is that you finally feel as though you can breathe again and that makes all the difference in the world to you, as you've been feeling way pressured into doing things that you're just not into doing. Now, you feel as though you have something to look forward to, and during Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll see that your mood is enhanced and that, creatively, you feel super positive.

You're also in a good place in terms of your love life right now, and the day itself makes you feel as though you could really make something even better of it. You and the person you share love with have definitely seen some hard times. Suddenly, 2024 looks more promising to you than ever before and that is because your entire mood changes, thanks to the positivity boost of Moon sextile Jupiter.

What you're also going to partake in is one of your little-known favorite pastimes, which is 'saying nice things to flatter your partner.' You've always had a way with words and at the risk of coming off like an insincere flattered, you'd rather just go for it and tell the person you love just how incredible they are and how gorgeous, stunning, perfect, marvelous they are. Oh, just let it out, Gemini ... they may not believe you, but they will definitely smile over your efforts.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes, for you, it's really all about the day after. Phew. The big day is over and now you can return to your regularly scheduled program. During Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll feel as if the weight of the world is now off of you and that you can melt into being the big ol' happy blob that you secretly crave being on this day, December 26, 2023. You'll get to be that blob, too, and you'll have company as well. Your romantic partner is going to be right next to you as part of the blob brigade.

In all honesty, you're a simple person with simple desires and this whole holiday extravaganza is just too much for you. That's why on December 26, 2023, you're going to want to sing, dance and frolic as if there were no obligations to tend to, and the fun fact here is that there are none. You do get the day off, and because of Moon sextile Jupiter's sweet nature, you'll get to enjoy it all with the person whom you love best in the world.

So, after all is said and done, what you'll experience today is emotional fulfillment. Nobody is demanding anything of you, and you are demanding nothing in return. All of your needs are met because the only need you have is to relax on a comfy couch with the one you love. Done deal, Virgo. Who could ask for anything more? Not you. It's all good in the hood and you are working well with Moon sextile Jupiter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.