5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On The First Day Of The New Year

Let's welcome the New Year 2024 with pomp and show! Because on January 1, 2024, something special is in store for everyone. The more you give now, the more you'll receive.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes above all else — Leo, Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn and Cancer.

First of all, we are opening the new year with the end of the dreaded Mercury Retrograde. Since Mercury is in Sagittarius right now, make sure to connect with all your friends, family and distant acquaintances and wish them well for the new year. Positive connections and positive interactions will pave the way for a beautiful time as we foray deeper through the months.

Plus, with Moon conjunct Lilith in Virgo showing up as the second astrological influence, it's important to do so while being your authentic self. That means, if you are a jokester, dancer, singer or friend next door, lead with that energy. The start of a new year is the perfect time to pledge new changes, and it's always great to live authentically. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 1, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 1, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Food & health

Best time of the day: 2 - 5 pm

Leo, you have an important choice to make. It's all thanks to Mercury going direct in Sagittarius, which trines your zodiac sign. You can either double down on the path you have chosen for yourself and your unique personality, or you can allow the opinions of others to mold you into a Frankenstein's monster of odds and ends.

The cosmic forces are rooting for you to choose yourself. You have nothing to fear. Also, if you feel called to, now's the time to take a closer look at your health and diet to make it fit your vision and beliefs.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Creative hobbies

Best time of the day: 3 am/pm

Aries, you tend to start things with a lot of energy and then forget to end them as you pursue something new. On the first day of the new year, pledge to finish at least one project that makes your soul thrum with power and pride. Something that's not new but old and unfinished.

If you choose to embark upon this journey, you will be pleasantly surprised by all the fortune waiting for you on the other end. A part of that good fortune includes a change within yourself that makes you glow like the sun.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Grounding exercises

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Sagittarius, the energy is absolutely beautiful for you! Any and all projects and endeavors you begin now (or began in the last few weeks of December 2023) will benefit from the cosmic blessings that are here for you. Just remember to follow your heart and your vision and you'll be fine.

You are also urged to do at least one grounding exercise to help you channel the positive energy that's here for you. It can be through yoga, simple breathing, meditation or even a ritual bath.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Routines

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Capricorn, stand your ground and be faithful to your vision. There may be a few naysayers around you, but the cosmic forces have got your back right now. They won't be able to stop you ... unless you allow them to by curling over and giving way.

You are also urged to focus on your routines with more mindfulness than usual. Each step, each decision, and each experience builds upon the one before and creates something beautiful for you. You'll see the results soon enough.

5. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Caretaking

Best time of the day: 6 am

Cancer, the energy is sweet, stable and serene for you. Take advantage of this and lean into self-care activities and hobbies that bring you joy. You can also indulge in these with your loved ones or significant other.

For some of you, "caretaking" is highlighted as an area of blessing. You can do this by offering someone a kind word or literally taking care of them as they recover from sickness. Do what feels right to you. Your good karma tab is open at this time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.