5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On December 29, 2023

The cosmic forces are up to something behind the scenes. On December 29, 2023, a lot of those secret activities will come to light, showing us how divine timing actually works. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Capricorn, Aries, Leo, Virgo and Pisces. That doesn't mean the rest of the zodiac signs have been forgotten.

First of all, Venus will transit out of Scorpio and enter Sagittarius. So expect a sudden change in the way you engage and express love in both romantic and platonic connections. The focus is more on doing and saying things in an honest and obvious manner instead of murking up everything with subtext, double-speak and a lack of courage.

If you can do this, you will find yourself on the good side of the cosmic forces. Additionally, Venus opposite Uranus retrograde in Taurus promises to make an effort worth your while by bringing new people and opportunities to you that allow you to live more authentically and express yourself more freely. Who knows? Some of you may even meet your soul tribe soon! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 29, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 29, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Work & career

Best time of the day: 10 am - 12 pm

Capricorn, will be an absolutely fabulous day for you! You can't go wrong here. Plus, karma is on your side now if you want to right some wrongs.

Your work life is specifically being highlighted here. So, if you focus on this area and choose to pave the way for a beautiful 2024, you will benefit from the headstart over your peers. Some of you are very close to the finish line, actually. So, the incentives are big here.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

No one can keep pushing forward constantly, Aries. Not even you, with your mighty heart and big will. That's the cosmic blessing in store for you — a day of rest and recuperation. So don't squander it! Lean into this energy and let your heart relax. You will be stronger, faster and better because of it.

Also, if you feel called to, focus on your top priorities and journal about whether you need to change anything or refocus your attention elsewhere. Now's the perfect time to make such changes.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Friendships

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 am

Leo, the energy is excellent for setting something new into motion. Have you been thinking about this but procrastinating out of fear or insecurities? Don't let that stop you! You have the cosmic forces on your side and can't go wrong.

Your friendships are also being highlighted as an area to focus on now (and in the coming days). Do you need to change something in this arena? Now's the time to spend quality time with your favorite people and make some core memories while you are at it.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Other Virgo

Best area to focus on: Listening over speaking

Best time of the day: 7 am

Virgo, you are being urged to pay more attention to where you spend your money at this time. Something is brewing behind the scenes for you that will require time and money later, whether that's a vacation, a new job, a relocation or a new relationship. You will benefit from being more frugal right now so you can splurge on the things that truly matter later.

Also, try to listen more than speak when you engage with others. Important revelations and intriguing ideas await you if you can do this. Who knows? Someone may turn out to be a cosmic messenger for you without realizing they gifted you the wisdom you needed right then.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Childhood games

Best time of the day: 9 am/pm

Pisces, the energy has a poignant quality to it for you. You will benefit from focusing on your heart wounds and healing them, whether through journaling on your own, talking to a therapist (or friend) or through something else.

Interestingly, you are also being urged to focus on the things from your past that brought you joy. It will balance out the healing process and enable you to move forward with joy and gratitude. Just remember: you are on the best horoscopes list because the cosmic forces are on your side. You just have to meet them halfway by wishing to embrace this change.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.